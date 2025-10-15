Anthony Edwards Warns Shams Charania About Texting Him With Trade News

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Anthony Edwards
May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before game five of the western conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards isn’t holding back when it comes to how he wants trade news handled. Speaking with Shams Charania, the Timberwolves star said he doesn’t want to find out through social media if he’s ever traded, he wants a direct message first.

“If I’m going to get traded, you better f**ing text me,” Edwards told Shams. “Don’t leak that sh*t on Twitter or X, or whatever. Send me a message. Let me know!”

As the top insider in the business, Shams often breaks stories before the players themselves even know. Back in February, he was the first to report on the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade that nobody saw coming. Even though he was the one to leak the news on social media, Shams recalls being completely stunned in the moment.

What made it worse for Luka is that he found out just like everyone else did: through Shams’ post. He didn’t have time to prepare for the moment or reflect on his past. Instead, he had to adjust on the fly and quickly resolve his feelings of anxiety after such a career-altering move.

Anthony Edwards doesn’t want that experience. At the very least, if the Timberwolves do trade him, he wants to find out privately ahead of time rather than being blindsided with no prior warning. It’s a fair request from Edwards but it’s impossible to guarantee that he’ll avoid such a fate. Fortunately, the chances of him getting traded anytime soon are slim.

While he may dread the news of a change of scenery, Edwards is too important to the Timberwolves for them to give him up now. At 24 years old, he’s proven himself as one of the NBA elite with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 44.7% shooting. As a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, Ant is on the fast track to stardom and he’s the face of the Timberwolves franchise.

In just five years with the team, Edwards has brought them unprecedented success including back-to-back runs to the Western Conference Finals. This season, after going 49-33 in 2024-25, expectations are sky high for Minnesota and there is real pressure for them to take another step up in the West. Alongside Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels, Edwards has enough support to have a career year in Minnesota but there’s still a lingering fear that he might become the next Luka Doncic.

Being traded out of the blue, and being forced to change teams and cities with no warning is arguably one of the most difficult things a player can experience in the league and it can happen to anyone. In the case of Edwards, his only ask is that he be given a heads-up on any potential trades before the general public finds out.

Anthony Edwards has never been one to hold back, and that honesty is part of what makes him one of the NBA’s most authentic stars. His comments were not just about trades but about respect and communication in a league that often treats players like assets instead of people. For the Timberwolves, that mindset is exactly what makes Edwards the kind of leader who can define their future.

