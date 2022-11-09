Knicks Analyst Calls Ben Simmons The Most Overrated Player In The League: "He Was Scared To Get On The Court..."

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons at his peak was one of the most impactful point guards in the league. Simmons was capable of guarding all five positions effectively on defense, while also being an elite slasher and playmaker on offense.

Despite his talent, Ben Simmons has often received criticism over his career, with many people suggesting that he is an overrated player. In fact, recently, Knicks analyst and former All-Star Wally Szczerbiak claimed that Ben Simmons is the most overrated player in the league. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News relayed Szczerbiak's words.

A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player. “Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.”

Obviously, Ben Simmons hasn't done well to start the season, and his playstyle can definitely be considered limited. It is fair to say that Ben Simmons used to be overrated in the past. However, as of right now, Simmons might actually be underrated, as a lot of people are writing him off. Hopefully, we see the former All-Star improve throughout the season, and perhaps get back to the level he displayed in the past.

Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value Right Now

Due to Ben Simmons' poor play this year, many people are now lower on him. That extends to NBA teams as well, and it was previously noted that Ben Simmons has no trade value currently.

I don’t think he’s got any real trade value. I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated.

Obviously, this is extremely unfortunate for the Brooklyn Nets, as they will not be able to move Ben Simmons to get some impactful players to help Kevin Durant potentially make a deep playoff run.

However, if Ben Simmons is able to become his former self, then the trade talk will likely die down. When he's confident and aggressive, Ben Simmons can change a game, and hopefully, those things will come back to him.