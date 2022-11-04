Skip to main content

NBA Insider Says Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value: "Interest Has Dissipated."

At his peak, Ben Simmons was a DPOY candidate and All-Star who was elite at slashing and playmaking. However, this season, Simmons has looked like a shell of his former self in his games for the Nets thus far.

When he first made his trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers, there was a lot of trade interest surrounding Ben Simmons. At one point, it was reported that 10 different teams were vying for Ben Simmons' services.

However, due to his poor play, it seems as though Ben Simmons' trade value dropped. NBA insider Jake Fischer has recently claimed that Ben Simmons has "no trade value" and that interest in acquiring the forward has "dissipated."

I don’t think he’s got any real trade value. I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated.

It is easy to see why Ben Simmons' trade value has dropped. He has been inconsistent on the court, and while his rebounding and playmaking have still been present, Simmons has been very inconsistent and unaggressive on the court.

Hopefully, we will see Ben Simmons bounce back going forward and get back to the player that he once was. Perhaps he will be better later on in the season, and he continues to re-acclimate himself to playing in NBA games.

Ben Simmons Still Has Faith In The Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons has struggled thus far, but he still has faith in the team overall. In fact, he previously claimed that the Brooklyn Nets could still become the best team in the entire league.

F*** yeah. I believe we can be the best team in the NBA.

Obviously, it is hard to see the Brooklyn Nets becoming the best team in the NBA as of right now. However, it is quite possible that they will bounce back and become a respectable playoff team once again.

It remains to be seen how well the Brooklyn Nets do for the rest of the season. To do well, they will definitely need Ben Simmons to step up and play at a high level, and we'll see if he manages to help the team get to the playoffs.

