Larry Bird And Magic Johnson Once Inspired Michael Jordan To Become The GOAT

Michael Jordan is a player whose name is synonymous with winning NBA Championships in the league. During his stunning career with the Chicago Bulls, MJ won six NBA Championships by completing two separate 3-peats.

While Michael Jordan is now regarded as the GOAT for many, he had to wait for his time to win titles. So much so that during the first six seasons of his career, Jordan and the Bulls weren't making much of a dent in the playoffs. Considering Jordan's super competitive nature, it must have frustrated him due to the likes of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird not taking long to win their respective NBA titles.

How Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Pushed Michael Jordan To Become A Champion

After years of waiting, Michael Jordan finally won the first NBA title of his career, and that too against Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan was simply elated by defeating one of the best teams in the league.

In ESPN's 'The Last Dance,' Mike revealed how Magic and Larry unknowingly triggered the competitive person inside him and pushed him to become a champion at all cost.

Via IndyStar:

"(It) ate at me. It did. It did. My energy started to gear towards my teammates and pushing them to excel. At last I fit somewhere in the category of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson."

Prior to winning the 1991 NBA Championship, fans were legitimately concerned about Michael Jordan's performance in the playoffs. The Detroit Pistons used 'The Jordan Rules' against the Chicago Bulls superstar. However, in 1991 Jordan was on a mission, and he found a way to break the Pistons' Jordan Rules.

After doing so, there was hardly anyone who could stop Jordan, and he never looked back from that year. Jordan would go on to win five more NBA Championships and establish himself as the greatest basketball player of all time for most fans.

