Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst

With the Brooklyn Nets suspending Kyrie Irving, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers again as they were one of the franchises keen to add the point guard in their ranks in their quest to get back to title contention.

Irving's future with the Nets is under debate after the guard's promotion of an antisemitic film landed him in soup, and while he did subsequently issue an apology, his move came with enough ramifications.

Speaking about the issue, Anthony Irwin from Silver Screen And Roll said that the Lakers mustn't necessarily attempt to trade for the 30-year-old. While explaining Irving's actions, there was an opinion that Los Angeles shouldn't be the team that takes him in.

The sad part here is: Because of how sports work (or frankly, the world), Irving will merely be the latest to prove how talent comes before principle. Some team will overlook Irving’s actions this week and sign him this summer so long as the price is low enough. Hell, it’s not like the Nets are in some rush to waive him now, are they? As the Lakers market themselves as an open and accepting organization, though, they can’t be that team.

While also further adding:

Let some other team take on the headache. Let some other organization answer questions about the message they’re sending to fans of the Jewish faith by bringing him in. Let some other franchise try to deal with the next thing Irving is going to get into that calls into question his commitment to the sport.

The opportunity will present itself to the Lakers to bring him in if it hasn’t already. Whether it’s at the 20-game mark of this season, at the trade deadline, or into this offseason, unless Irving shows actual remorse, the Lakers should let him be some other team’s problem.

There have been speculations that Irving will eventually part ways with the franchise. ESPN's NBA Insider Nick Friedell had spoken about how the guard had played his last game for the franchise.

How Have The Los Angeles Lakers Fared So Far in NBA 2022-23?

The Los Angeles Lakers won just one game in their preseason, and then followed up by losing the first five games of the regular season.

However, they have shown grit, spunk, and skill to pull back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans. Russell Westbrook has been explosive and has looked like his vintage self after coming off the bench.

The likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been consistent, and Los Angeles has made it perfectly clear that defense is the way to go for them, given their shooting woes, for which they are in search of sharpshooters to beef up their arsenal.

While Irving will be a valuable addition to the side, there is no doubt that a franchise that has all been about legacy and culture will be willing to trade for him, unless their hand is forced in the form of a woeful campaign.

They may be 2-5, but the Lakers have shown promise in the last two games, and they will next play the Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4) followed by a skirmish against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 6), playing both games at home.

By Aaron Abhishek
