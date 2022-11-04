NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kyrie Irving's suspension for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets may perhaps be an inkling of something more drastic to come. With an open-ended decision being taken, his future with the franchise might be in more dire straits than it looks.

Amid the scrutiny of the player and the Nets pulling off another headline generator of a move, ESPN's NBA Insider Nick Friedell firmly believes that an Irving exit is on the cards.

Per a ClutchPoints report, Friedell felt that Irving's actions had the Nets front office upset and the trust factor barely hangs in even as it actively shows signs of a decline.

“There are so many people within the [Nets] organization who are so tired of the stuff off the floor… Day by day, Kyrie has eroded the trust within the organization. So, as we sit here right now with the suspension ahead, there is a good chance he’s played his last game there.”

The insider's theory stems from the Nets' statement soon after they used the term "deeply disturbing" twice in their note, while also adding that he was "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

While he may have been one of the best players for Brooklyn playing in tandem with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, his off-court drama and controversies have no doubt left a bitter aftertaste and only time will tell if Freidell's theory comes true.

How Have The Brooklyn Nets Fared So Far in The NBA 2022-23 Season?

At the time of writing, the Brooklyn Nets are placed 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-6 run. They lost 99-108 to the Chicago Bulls recently, before a win and a loss against the Indiana Pacers prior.

On Irving's part, he averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists so far this season, but the results haven't exactly gone their way, a result of which the Nets fired their coach Steve Nash. News of him reportedly set to be replaced by suspended Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka has been doing the rounds.

Brooklyn sans Irving will take on the Washington Wizards next and follow it up with key clashes against the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, and the New York Knicks.