Skip to main content

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving's suspension for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets may perhaps be an inkling of something more drastic to come. With an open-ended decision being taken, his future with the franchise might be in more dire straits than it looks.

Amid the scrutiny of the player and the Nets pulling off another headline generator of a move, ESPN's NBA Insider Nick Friedell firmly believes that an Irving exit is on the cards.

Per a ClutchPoints report, Friedell felt that Irving's actions had the Nets front office upset and the trust factor barely hangs in even as it actively shows signs of a decline.

“There are so many people within the [Nets] organization who are so tired of the stuff off the floor… Day by day, Kyrie has eroded the trust within the organization. So, as we sit here right now with the suspension ahead, there is a good chance he’s played his last game there.”

The insider's theory stems from the Nets' statement soon after they used the term "deeply disturbing" twice in their note, while also adding that he was "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

While he may have been one of the best players for Brooklyn playing in tandem with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, his off-court drama and controversies have no doubt left a bitter aftertaste and only time will tell if Freidell's theory comes true.

How Have The Brooklyn Nets Fared So Far in The NBA 2022-23 Season?

At the time of writing, the Brooklyn Nets are placed 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-6 run. They lost 99-108 to the Chicago Bulls recently, before a win and a loss against the Indiana Pacers prior.

On Irving's part, he averages 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists so far this season, but the results haven't exactly gone their way, a result of which the Nets fired their coach Steve Nash. News of him reportedly set to be replaced by suspended Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka has been doing the rounds.

Brooklyn sans Irving will take on the Washington Wizards next and follow it up with key clashes against the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, and the New York Knicks.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden and OG Anunoby
NBA Media

OG Anunoby Wants The DPOY Award: "Always Thought I Was The Best Defender In The League."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

By Lee Tran
Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple Doubles
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
ad lavine
NBA Media

Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him

By Lee Tran
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Getting Suspended By Nets: "I Don't Believe Kyrie Will Play For Them Again."

By Lee Tran
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

The Brooklyn Nets Have Suspended Kyrie Irving, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
kareem kyrie
NBA Media

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Kyrie Irving Over Current Controversy: "There's Little Hope That He Will Change..."

By Lee Tran