NBA Fans Destroy Kyrie Irving After 2-12 Performance Against Bulls: "It Was His Fault All Along."

The Brooklyn Nets have recently fired head coach Steve Nash amidst the team's 2-5 start prior to their recent game against the Chicago Bulls. However, it seems as though firing Steve Nash and changing things up wasn't enough to get the Nets the victory.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Brooklyn Nets in their recent contest 108-99, and there's no doubt that they struggled as a whole. In particular, Kyrie Irving had a poor night, only shooting 2-12 and having 0 points at the half.

A lot of NBA fans roasted Kyrie Irving for his poor performance. There's no doubt that Kyrie Irving's poor offensive outing was part of the reason the Brooklyn Nets lost, and it is clear that fans aren't holding back in criticizing his performance.

Ayo Dosunmu locked him up

Westbrook is way better than him

He’s so bad man I can’t he ain’t top 30

Get him off my team

This man supposed to be better than harden

Yea he looked checked out.

Lmfaoooo it was his fault all along

HE SUCKS LMAOOOOOO

He is the problem

People called Harden a quitter for wanting to leave this train wreck

I thought it was Steve Nash?

Nets problems go way deeper than Nash

Overrated

he turned into ben simmons

Though the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of talent, that hasn't translated into results on the court thus far. As of right now, the team is 2-6, and they have looked poor on the defensive end to start the year.

Hopefully, a new coach can help motivate the Brooklyn Nets and help them reach their potential as a team. There's no doubt that they'll need Kyrie Irving to play better than he did today overall, and hopefully, this game is just an off night and is not a sign of a bigger trend.

Kyrie Irving Has Been Dealing With A Lot Of Criticism

Amidst Kyrie Irving's Tweet featuring an anti-semitic movie, the point guard has received plenty of criticism. In fact, recently, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley blasted the point guard, with Barkley claiming he should have been suspended.

Shaquille O'Neal: "I was probably one of the first guys on Twitter and I soon realized the power it had, I knew I had to be very responsible... You have to be aware of what you're doing and when you put stuff out, not everybody is going to like it. Some people are conscious, some are not. I can tell that he (Kyrie) is not conscious and that he doesn't care what's going on. With us, I know the game we used to love and promote brings people together. It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game. That we gotta answer for what this idiot has done. I stand for equality.”

Charles Barkley: “I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him. First of all, Adam’s Jewish. You can’t take my $40 million dollars and insult my religion. If you’re going to insult me, you have the right, but I have the right to say, ‘no, you’re not going to take my $40 million dollars and insult my religion.’ I think the NBA made a mistake. We have suspended people and fined people who have made homophobic slurs – and that was the right thing to do. I think if you insult the Black community, you should be suspended or fined heavily, depending. I saw they did the same thing to the kid in Minnesota this year [Anthony Edwards] when he made the gay slur. I think you should get suspended or fined.”

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving's actions were unacceptable. Hopefully, the point guard eventually realizes the error of his ways and finds a way to make up for the damage he has done by promoting an anti-semitic movie with his platform.

As of right now, though, the focus for Kyrie Irving will be on the Nets' next game against the Wizards. That should be an easier matchup for them, and hopefully, they are able to bounce back with a win.

