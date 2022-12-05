Skip to main content

Magic Johnson Said Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Player In NBA History In 1993

The NBA in the 1980s was known for the great rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The two players gave fans a plethora of memorable moments throughout their matchups during the decade. While Magic and Bird were grasping a lot of attention from the media, Michael Jordan started to emerge as the next big thing in the league.

But it was not until the 1990s that Michael Jordan's true prime started. In the decade, he won six NBA Championships by completing two separate three-peats. Jordan's first ring came after defeating Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. MJ loved facing off against Magic as he wanted to make a huge statement, and what's better than winning against Johnson and the Lakers?

Magic Johnson Hailed Michael Jordan As The Greatest Player In 1993

During the 1993 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns, Magic Johnson was no longer in the NBA. But the Lakers legend was still present at the finals as an analyst. Obviously, Magic was asked for his thoughts on Michael, and Magic had nothing but praise for his rival.

In fact, Johnson hailed him as the greatest player alongside the most exciting player to ever play in the league.

"I think he's not only the best basketball player but probably the greatest athlete that's ever played in any sport. ... Michael Jordan is not only the best basketball player but he's the most exciting basketball player to ever play. We only dream about doing things that he can do."

Magic Johnson has spoken about the GOAT debate several times over the years. But considering he said these things about Jordan back in 1993, even before the Bulls superstar won his third ring, it says a lot about his ability as a basketball player. All things considered, Jordan was a student of the game, and if players like Magic think that he is the GOAT, then it leaves very little space for debate. 

