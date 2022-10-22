NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter As James Harden Shows Off His Physique

Credit: Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

James Harden has started off his season with the Philadelphia 76ers with a bang. Averaging about 33 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds for the first two games, Harden has been the standout player for the 76ers so far.

Given that the team was more or less led by Joel Embiid for the last two seasons, it is great to see another star in Harden step up for the 76ers in the first two games of the season. After struggling to put up incredible numbers in the last two seasons, 'the Beard' is back to putting up his MVP numbers this season as Embiid struggles to find his foot.

NBA Fans React To James Harden's Incredible Physique

For the last couple of years, the words fitness and James Harden haven't gone hand-to-hand, but things have surely changed drastically this season. After spending the last season with a bulkier and slower physique, the former MVP has transformed himself physically as he has lost a lot of weight.

This has led to him being a lot faster and better this season and being able to put up MVP-esque numbers for Philly in the first two games. Recently, many fans also reacted to Harden's incredible physique this season.

Harden is certainly back at performing at his level best right now as he is doing it all on the court. While 'the Beard' has been great for the two games, the 76ers are still not off to the mark as other players in the team are off to a slow start.

But given that Harden is back to being his best and Embiid capable of being the MVP for the season, the 76ers might have cracked the code for their success. Much of it will still depend on how Harden can be explosive and dynamic in his playmaking down the stretch. Can Harden lead the 76ers to a championship this season?