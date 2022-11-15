Skip to main content

NBA Insider Warns That 'Big Changes' Could Be Coming For The New York Knicks: "Thibodeau's Seat Is Warm..."

The New York Knicks have had a lot of ups and downs this season. With some impressive wins over good teams this year, the Knicks have also compiled several ugly losses, including a game against the Thunder last night, when they let their opponents go off for a season-high 145 points.

All-in-all, while the Knicks haven't been bad, they have been pretty disappointing compared to early season expectations, which projected a better start with the addition of Jalen Brunson.

It has all led up to an unfortunate situation for Tom Thibodeau, who could reportedly be fired if the Knicks endure another particularly tough stretch of basketball this season.

“I think [Tom Thibodeau’s] seat is warm. I think that, just my guess, if you get a few more games like this where the Knicks just aren’t competing enough on the defensive end and they look like they let go of the rope for too long stretches of the game on this West Coast trip here, I would expect there to be a significant change, whether it’s Tom Thibodeau or something else,” said NBA insider Ian Begley.

The Knicks Are Underperforming Despite Major Offseason Pickup

The Knicks have shown what they are capable of in the past, and they have largely the same core that got them to the postseason a few years ago. In fact, with the addition of Brunsen and the ascension of RJ Barrett into an elite-level scorer, this Knicks team was projected to be a pretty decent squad.

For whatever reason, they have not been able to play up to their potential and Tom Thibodeau appears to be on the verge of taking the fall for it.

“There was a lot of question as to whether he would make it through last year after the way they fell apart and how undisciplined that team seemed at times,” an NBA executive told Sean Deveney. "He was very slow to change the rotation, things like that, and it rubbed people the wrong way. But Thibs is always consistent in his approach. It’ll be the same this year. His problem is, look at the East, and they’re 10th best. That is the best-case scenario if everyone is healthy around the East. They’re 10th. So he could do the best possible job he can, finish 10th and still get fired. I’d say he will get fired if they finish 10th. It’s a tough spot.”

Is Thibs already doomed to fail this season? Is he a sure-fire goner after this run? The jury is still out on those answers, but the season isn't going on pause for them to figure it out.

Over these next few weeks, we'll get the chance to find out who this Knicks team really is, and if Thibodeau can get these guys to rally ahead of their long road trip.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

