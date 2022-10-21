Skip to main content

NBA Reporter Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Live Interview: “Kawhi, This Is Your First Game Back Since 2013.”

Kawhi Leonard is arguably one of the best two-way players of this generation. The Klaw has won two NBA Championships and was named the NBA Finals MVP in each of his championship runs as well. He hasn't been able to produce the same level of success for his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

One of the biggest reasons behind that has been Kawhi's inability to stay healthy for a long period of time. This has been a huge obstacle in Leonard's path of being taken seriously in all-time debates. So much so that fans do not believe that Kawhi can crack the list of top 20 players of all time, even if he leads the Clippers to a title.

Anyway, Kawhi finally returned to play basketball for the Clippers recently. He missed the entire last season as he was recovering from an ACL injury. Leonard played 21 minutes in his comeback game and scored 14 points as he helped the Clippers win their season opener against the Lakers.

TNT Reporter Hilariously Trolls Kawhi Leonard For Playing 20 Minutes In A Game

Everyone who follows the NBA is aware of Kawhi Leonard's inconsistency when it comes to playing games. An NBA reporter roasted Kawhi for playing 20 minutes against the Lakers, as it was simply too good of an opportunity to let it pass.

"Kawhi, this is your first game back since 2013. You played over 20 minutes, I gotta ask how do feel physically?"

The reporter exaggerated Kawhi's absence from the court as she mentioned this was Kawhi's first game back since 2019. Upon hearing the troll, Leonard tried to hold in his laughter but still ended up smiling at the joke. It's good to see that Leonard didn't get offended by the joke and continued with the interview normally.

