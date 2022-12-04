Skip to main content

Soccer Star Memphis Depay Trolled Charles Barkley After Scoring Against Team USA And Eliminating Them From The World Cup

Soccer Star Memphis Depay Trolled Charles Barkley After Scoring Against Team USA And Eliminating Them From The World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is currently taking place in Qatar, with the eyes of the world on the prestigious soccer tournament. The knockout stages began on Saturday, and the first game of the knockouts involved the USA. There was a lot of optimism after they qualified from their group, but the Netherlands dumped them out of the tournament by beating them 3-1. 

This was an embarrassing loss after some of the talking that certain fans and analysts had done. Charles Barkley is a great example of this. While it was partly a joke, Barkley endorsed his belief in the USMNT and vocally backed them to win against the Dutch. But he also doomed himself a bit when he guaranteed it, and that rarely ends well for the teams he is supporting. 

"We're going for a tour of the Netherlands. We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands in trouble. We going on. Hey, I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France. But we gonna beat the Netherlands."

Barkley's confidence was a bit unfounded, considering that the United States of America has never quite been among the best teams in soccer. And his comments came back to haunt him because, as it turns out, a Netherlands star was paying close attention. 

Memphis Depay Scored Against The US Men's Soccer Team And Then Promptly Trolled Charles Barkley On Twitter

Soccer may not be the most important sport in the US, but the NBA is followed by millions across the globe. Soccer stars are spotted regularly partying with NBA players, while others sometimes work out with their fellow athletes. So it's not surprising that Depay saw Barkley's comments and chose to clap back. 

"Lotta bark, no bite."

Depay scored the first goal of the game, after which the Netherlands managed to see it out and score 2 more goals later in the game. Team USA gave a good account of themselves, but the clinical nature of the Dutch team carried the day. And Depay hitting out at Barkley does show that it was something they took seriously and personally. 

