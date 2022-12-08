Stephen A. Smith Says Boston Celtics Could Win It All: "Jayson Tatum Is Clearly My MVP"

Credit: Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

The Boston Celtics are on another level right now. With a 21-5 record, and the best offense in NBA history up to this point, the Cs have seemingly activated another level to their game after making a run to the Finals this past June.

While the season is still young, this Celtics team has looked unstoppable and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith says they might just end up winning it all.

Here's what he said on First Take this week, in a segment with former Spurs assistant coach legend Becky Hammon.

"If anything can get me to jump off the Warriors bandwagon it's these Boston Celtics. I think Boston might win it all. I'm looking at them right now, and Jayson Tatum is clearly my MVP. We've talked about others... In the end, Devin Booker was looking spectacular and he goes up against Bostonlast night and they get slaughtered. They were up 98-55 or something. Jayson Tatum is averaging 30 on like 48% shooting. RIgh tnow, the Boston Celtics should be the favorite to win it all. Number one offense and they're 12th defensively, which isn't bad. That'w without Robert Williams, who isn't even back yet."

The Boston Celtics Are Still Cruising Through The East Ahead Of Christmas Season

Besides the play of Tatum and Brown, the key for the Celtics this season has been the play of their supporting cast. Guys like Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon have prodivded a huge boost for the Cs, and they have the chance to get even better when fully healthy.

According to Jaylen Brown, it was last season's loss to the Warriros in the Finals that ignited this fast start.

"I think out experiences kind of cultivated that. Losing at the highest point in the NBA Finals, it's nothing more humbling than that," Brown said. "There's nothing that can bring forth humility than losing at the biggest moment of your career. Transferring into this season, I think we were all humbled. I think that's a part of our makeup as well. So, coming in and understanding that kind of cultivates that force because we are playing from experiences, from the heartbreak, from coming up short and you're seeing some of that being put forth into the season."

As far as competitors go, the only team the Celtics fear right now are the Milwaukee Bucks. In the West, not even the Warriors have looked like threat this season.

Of course, the job is not yet finished for Brown, Tatum, and the Celtics. As good as they are playing now, they will have to keep is going in the postseason if they want any of it it count.

