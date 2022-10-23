Skip to main content

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011

The Golden State Warriors classic edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season have something special in the offing for three of their bonafide stars.

The blue jerseys of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green will have the Captain 'C' patch on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.

This was confirmed on Twitter while also adding that the trio will sport the patch for the first time since Chris Paul and David West a decade ago.

Steph, Klay and Draymond are the first NBA players to have the Captain “C” patch on their jersey since Chris Paul and David West in 2011.

Per the NBA site, the description of the classic edition reads:

"Golden State unveiled the Classic Edition uniform, which will feature the long-awaited revamp of the iconic “Run TMC” style uniforms. The throwback threads will feature the classic, upward-slanted ‘Warriors’ script on the jersey and the old school Golden State Warriors basketball icon on the left side of the shorts, just like the uniforms worn by the fast-paced early ‘90s Warriors teams headlined by Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin."

Paul and West sported the Captain patch when they were part of the New Orleans Pelicans.

 Not One, But Three Captains Shows How The Warriors Look Upto Curry, Thompson, And Green

In all of the seasons the trio has played together, no other team in the league perhaps boasts of the cohesion and the chemistry that Curry, Thompson, and Green have built over the years.

And naturally, the trio are more than just locker room leaders as their performances have translated to championships for the franchise. While two of them are labeled 'Splash Brothers', Green comes to the fore with his defense.

Despite the offseason drama that surrounded Green and Jordan Poole, it goes without saying that the 'Big 3' are still the key pillars for Golden State as they mount their title defense. After winning and losing one game each, they will take on the Sacramento Kings at home.

