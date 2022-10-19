Reports On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Future With The Team After Punching Jordan Poole

Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors were embroiled in a bitter scandal that threatened to break up their star-studded core. But if you watched them play on opening night, you wouldn't know it.

Yesterday, the Warriors looked like a well-oiled machine, and many fans are convinced they are primed to defend their title and win another chip for the second straight season.

Still, their performance on Tuesday doesn't change the fact that things are weird with Draymond right now. After punching one of his own teammates, he has a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild the trust in that locker room. And according to the latest update by ESPN's Zach Lowe, he'll have all season long to make amends for his mistake.

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Not Trading Draymond Green

In a segment on his podcast, Lowe spoke for a minute about Green's current standing with the Warriors. While Lowe did mention the situation as 'tense,' he also denied that they have any plans to trade Draymond this season.

(via Ahn Fire Digital):

“From what I’ve heard talking to people, this iciness that you see in the media comments from Poole, saying, ‘You know, we’re professionals. I’ll leave it at that,'” Zach Lowe of ESPN said.



“From Steve Kerr calling it the biggest crisis they’ve faced. From Kevon Looney saying, ‘Draymond is going to have to earn our trust.’ If anything, I think that may be underplaying the level of iciness and tension that they’re navigating right now. And that’s not to say, ‘Are they going to trade Draymond?’ Everything I’ve heard is they are not trading Draymond. That’s just not going to happen. They’re trying to win the championship and will try to ride it out unless something drastic happens. Draymond is going to be on the team all season.”

For the long-time basketball fan, you already know that isn't Draymond's first team scandal. Over the years, he has gotten into it with a number of his teammates, including the infamous blowup with Kevin Durant during the 2018-19 season.

In this case, however, Draymond isn't nearly as untouchable as he was before. He's older now, and the Warriors have already assembled the core of their next generation. If he doesn't tread carefully, he may force Golden State to make some tough decisions about his future.

For now, though, he's a Warrior -- and the team will continue to move forward with him at the helm.