Taylor Rooks Erases $2.1M In Medical Debt For 1,805 Residents In Her Hometown

Taylor Rooks made a massive impact off the screen this week after helping erase more than $2.1 million in medical debt for residents in her hometown of Gwinnett County, Georgia. Through the Taylor Rooks Foundation and a partnership with nonprofit organization Undue Medical Debt, Rooks helped wipe out medical debt for 1,805 residents in the county where she grew up.

The Emmy-nominated broadcaster announced the initiative on April 22 and explained why the issue is deeply personal to her.

“I believe that equity starts with access — access to care, to confidence, to opportunity. My work is rooted in trust, community, and the radical idea that a single act of support can rewrite someone’s story.”

“My baby sister has Type 1 diabetes, so I know firsthand just how medical bills can pile up. Sometimes it can really just feel like you’re drowning, and it can seem like you have nothing that you can do about it. Medical debt is not something that people even plan for. It often comes at some of the hardest moments in life and can stay with people so much longer than it should.”

“This kind of relief has real impact. It eases financial stresses that many carry with them silently, and it gives people the ability to just focus on their health, their families, and everything that comes next.”

“At the Taylor Rooks Foundation, we are so committed to continuing this work by expanding access, removing barriers, and creating real opportunities for people to just build this stability. Everyone deserves the chance to move forward without being held back by circumstances beyond their control, and we promise to keep showing up to help people make that possible.”

For Rooks, this was not just another celebrity charity announcement. Her younger sister lives with Type 1 diabetes, something Rooks says gave her firsthand experience with how quickly medical bills can overwhelm families. That emotional connection drove the initiative.

Medical debt continues to cripple millions of Americans financially. According to the reports surrounding the partnership, over 100 million Americans currently deal with medical debt, totaling nearly $220 billion nationwide. Many families are forced to dip into savings, delay basic needs, or damage their credit simply trying to stay healthy.

The burden also disproportionately impacts Black communities. Data cited alongside the initiative showed that 27.9% of Black households carry medical debt compared to 17.2% of white households. Rooks said removing that pressure creates real change for families. The initiative is part of a much larger vision.

Rooks officially launched the Taylor Rooks Foundation in 2025 with a mission centered around equity, education, wellness, and opportunity. The foundation focuses on three main pillars: Reach, Relieve, and Represent.

Reach includes educational resources, wellness initiatives, small business support, and direct giving. Relief focuses on health support, crisis assistance, and essential needs. Represent centers around mentorship for journalists and storytelling opportunities for underrepresented voices.

Before this medical debt initiative, the foundation had already provided $20,000 in utility assistance for families struggling with electricity, water, heat, and phone service costs. Rooks has quickly become one of the most respected voices in sports media through her work covering the NBA, NFL, and boxing. But this latest move showed a completely different side of her influence.

Instead of headlines built around interviews or viral clips, this one centered around helping nearly 2,000 people breathe easier financially. And for many families in Gwinnett County, that relief could end up changing their lives permanently.