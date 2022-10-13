Skip to main content

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

Tyler Herro is definitely someone who had a very happy offseason. The young Miami Heat guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year was rewarded for his efforts for the team since being drafted with a 4-year, $130 million contract extension given to him by the Heat.

The contract negotiations for Herro were simple. While the league wondered whether Herro would be shipped off in a trade to acquire Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, Herro stayed steadfast on a particular amount that he felt would accurately reflect his value as a rising star on the rise, and he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that amount.

"There's a lot of great young players in the league that got paid and I'm not saying I'm better than anyone. But I'm in the same category as young great players coming up in this league and I knew my worth. Thirty million a year is what I thought I was worth." (h/t Miami Herald)

Evidently, the bet Herro took worked out as he got a contract that fetched him a little over $30 million every season. 

Tyler Herro Needs To Play Upto His Price Tag

Herro was a later-lottery pick learning the ropes on the Miami Heat when his emergence let the franchise go on a run to the NBA Finals. While he had a disappointing sophomore season, Herro stepped up last season and was the primary offensive weapon for the Heat coming off the bench.

Now that he has the salary to affirm his status as a young star in the league, he genuinely needs to emerge as one of the central figures in the Heat organization. The franchise is paying big salaries to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry already, and now Herro is joining the queue.

Old players often stop playing up to their level but young stars have to stay hungry and chase the next contract that might be much bigger than this. Hopefully, Herro can rest easy knowing the Heat values him and proves why they were right to put their trust in him during the season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Fan Accuses Giannis Antetokoumpo Of Dirty Plays To Hurt Kyrie Irving: "This Is Like The 5th Time In 3 Years That Giannis Has Dived At Kyrie's Ankles, Disgusting."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison
NBA

Warriors Wilt Chamberlain vs. Warriors Stephen Curry Career Comparison

By Kyle Daubs
10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season
NBA

The Best And The Worst Teams In The Western Conference For The 2022-23 NBA Season

By Nick Mac
USATSI_19221662
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics
NBA Media

LeBron James Didn't Want To Play For Team USA Anymore After His Debut And Fiasco In The 2004 Olympics

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition
NBA Media

LeBron James Wears Slippers And Beats Former Cavaliers Teammate In 3-Point Competition

By Aaron Abhishek
Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"

By Aikansh Chaudhary