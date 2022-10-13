Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro is definitely someone who had a very happy offseason. The young Miami Heat guard and reigning Sixth Man of the Year was rewarded for his efforts for the team since being drafted with a 4-year, $130 million contract extension given to him by the Heat.

The contract negotiations for Herro were simple. While the league wondered whether Herro would be shipped off in a trade to acquire Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, Herro stayed steadfast on a particular amount that he felt would accurately reflect his value as a rising star on the rise, and he told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that amount.

"There's a lot of great young players in the league that got paid and I'm not saying I'm better than anyone. But I'm in the same category as young great players coming up in this league and I knew my worth. Thirty million a year is what I thought I was worth." (h/t Miami Herald)

Evidently, the bet Herro took worked out as he got a contract that fetched him a little over $30 million every season.

Tyler Herro Needs To Play Upto His Price Tag

Herro was a later-lottery pick learning the ropes on the Miami Heat when his emergence let the franchise go on a run to the NBA Finals. While he had a disappointing sophomore season, Herro stepped up last season and was the primary offensive weapon for the Heat coming off the bench.

Now that he has the salary to affirm his status as a young star in the league, he genuinely needs to emerge as one of the central figures in the Heat organization. The franchise is paying big salaries to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry already, and now Herro is joining the queue.

Old players often stop playing up to their level but young stars have to stay hungry and chase the next contract that might be much bigger than this. Hopefully, Herro can rest easy knowing the Heat values him and proves why they were right to put their trust in him during the season.