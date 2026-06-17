NBA Mock Trade: Nuggets Land Klay Thompson In Salary-Shedding Move

The Denver Nuggets may have to make a tough financial decision this offseason, and one proposed trade would send Christian Braun to the Dallas Mavericks while bringing Klay Thompson to Denver.

Sports Illustrated’s Austin Veazey suggested a deal that would give both teams something different.

Denver Nuggets receive: Klay Thompson, 2026 Dallas Mavericks No. 48 pick

Dallas Mavericks receive: Christian Braun, 2026 Denver Nuggets No. 26 pick

Denver finished the regular season with a 54-28 record but suffered a disappointing first-round playoff exit, leading to major questions about the roster around Jokic. After another early postseason collapse, reports have suggested that nearly every player on the roster outside of Jokic could be available in trade discussions as the front office searches for ways to maximize the championship window of its three-time MVP.

The Mavericks are coming from a very different position. Dallas finished 12th in the Western Conference with a 26-56 record and missed the playoffs entirely. Following such a disappointing season, the organization is expected to explore moving veteran players in exchange for younger talent and future assets.

Thompson, who is entering the final year of his contract, has emerged as one of the team’s most logical trade candidates as Dallas looks to reshape its roster and get younger around its core pieces.

The Nuggets Shed Salary And Get A Veteran Shooter

The Nuggets are entering an important offseason after another year of falling short of their championship expectations. Nikola Jokic remains one of the best players in the world, but Denver’s roster has become increasingly expensive.

The biggest issue is Christian Braun’s new contract. Braun signed a five-year, $125 million extension that begins next season. He will make $21.5 million in 2026-27, $23.2 million in 2027-28, $25.0 million in 2028-29, $26.7 million in 2029-30, and $28.4 million in 2030-31.

That is a massive number for a player who averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 51.9% from the field and only 30.1% from three-point range. Braun also played just 44 games because of injuries, which makes the contract even more uncomfortable for Denver.

The Nuggets also have Peyton Watson entering restricted free agency after a strong season. If Denver believes Watson is the better long-term piece, moving Braun becomes one way to create the financial room needed to keep him.

This trade is about money, flexibility, and spacing. Denver would save $4.1 million next season and far more over the next several years by moving off Braun’s extension. In today’s NBA, that matters. The second apron is punishing teams that carry expensive role players, and the Nuggets cannot afford to lock themselves into the wrong supporting cast around Jokic.

Klay Thompson is not the same player he once was, but he still brings something Denver needs. Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. That was the lowest scoring average of his career, and his efficiency has clearly declined.

Still, he remains a respected shooter. Playing next to Jokic could help him. Few players generate easier shots for teammates than Jokic, and Thompson would not need to create much offense on his own. His job would be simple: space the floor, punish double-teams, and give Denver another movement shooter.

Thompson is also on an expiring contract. He will make $17.4 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. That gives Denver short-term shooting without a long-term commitment.

The Mavericks Take A Risk On A Promising Star

Dallas gets younger and moves up in the draft. The Mavericks have already been linked to possible Klay Thompson trades, and this deal would allow them to turn an aging shooter into a younger wing with upside and a first-round pick.

Braun gives Dallas a player who can defend, run the floor, cut, and play with energy. His three-point shooting was poor last season, but he still finished efficiently inside the arc and has shown he can contribute in winning environments.

The risk is the contract. Dallas would be taking on Braun’s five-year, $125 million extension, which is not cheap. If his shooting does not improve, that deal could become a problem quickly. But if the Mavericks believe last season was mostly injury-related, this could be a smart buy-low move.

The No. 26 pick also matters. Dallas would move from No. 48 into the first round of what is considered a strong draft class. That gives the franchise another chance to add a young contributor.

This Trade Gives Klay Thompson Another Chance At A Title

This trade comes down to Denver choosing financial flexibility over loyalty. Braun helped the Nuggets win a championship, but his extension may no longer fit the team’s bigger picture. If Denver wants to keep Peyton Watson and avoid long-term apron issues, moving Braun now could make sense.

For the Mavericks, this is a bet on Braun bouncing back and becoming a real long-term piece. For the Nuggets, it is a short-term pivot toward shooting, savings, and roster flexibility.

Klay Thompson may no longer be a star, but next to Nikola Jokic, he could still be useful. And for Denver, getting off Braun’s massive deal may be the real prize.