NBA Blockbuster Trade Idea: Giannis Antetokounmpo To Miami, Tyler Herro To Pistons

As the 2026 NBA Draft nears, several fans are excited to see the new crop of talent join the ranks of the NBA. However, this date is also a crucial deadline, as many expect the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to materialize before the draft.

There has been a growing expectation that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the way out of Milwaukee soon. While this notion has been brewing all season, the last few weeks have seen the conversations grow louder, as the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics emerge as the favorites to land the superstar.

As things stand, both teams can present enticing packages to the Bucks. However, there is a growing belief that Antetokounmpo wishes to join the Heat, giving Miami the upper hand in the bidding war.

While several trade packages have been formulated to facilitate the forward’s move to Miami, recent updates regarding players such as Tyler Herro, as well as the Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis, may create some obstacles in negotiations.

Hence, when factoring in the latest updates, we explore a three-team trade proposal that could satisfy the demands of all parties. Here is the potential trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Detroit Pistons Receive: Tyler Herro

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, Ron Holland, Caris LeVert, No. 21 pick (DET), No. 13 pick (MIA), 2031 first-round pick (MIA), 2033 first-round pick (MIA), 2029 first-round pick swap (MIA), 2032 first-round pick swap (MIA)

It is clear from the aforementioned trade package that much of the deal rests on the amount of draft compensation the Bucks receive for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Tyler Herro (courtesy of Detroit). However, when breaking down the financial aspects of this trade, it becomes clear how this trade may be feasible for each team involved.

Financial Outlook

From a financial perspective, this trade is nothing short of massive. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million contract and Tyler Herro’s $33.0 million deal headline this trade. However, Bobby Portis‘ $14.5 million contract also increases Milwaukee’s outgoing assets to $72.9 million, helping the franchise clear up ample space to absorb new contracts.

For the Bucks, this trade is a massive salary-shedding exercise as they prepare for a rebuild. With two large contracts on the way out, the Bucks would clear up enough cap space to take on the contracts of Caris LeVert ($14.8 million), Ron Holland ($9.0 million), Jaime Jaquez Jr. ($5.9 million), Kel’El Ware ($4.5 million), and Kasparas Jakucionis ($3.8 million), which amounts to only $38.3 million.

For the Heat, this deal goes the other way as they take on far more salary than anticipated, absorbing all $72.9 million from the Bucks’ incoming assets. With $47.4 million in outgoing salaries, Miami will find itself going into luxury tax territory with six open roster spots. However, given their aspirations of winning a title, such a move seems necessary.

Finally, for the Pistons, this trade is far less impactful on their salary cap. While they are taking on more salary than they are sending out, given the ample cap room they are expected to have entering the offseason, such a situation should not affect them as much, even after Jalen Duren‘s extension kicks in.

Needless to say, this trade has a massive impact on virtually every team involved. From the Bucks receiving their desired assets to the Heat finally getting the superstar of their dreams, we take a closer look at how this trade affects each team involved.

The Heat Finally Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat have been viewed as a preferred landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo for an extended period. From the franchise’s work culture to its championship history, it is safe to say that Miami’s mentality almost perfectly aligns with Antetokounmpo’s.

The move to Miami has been teased since last year’s offseason, though no trade materialized. In this scenario, if the Heat succeed in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis, the franchise answers several pressing questions at once.

For starters, the Heat have faced a dire need for a reliable inside presence. As promising as Bam Adebayo has been, it is clear that he is stretched thin given his role as the team’s defensive anchor. By supporting Adebayo with a dominant offensive threat like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game last season, the Heat effectively form a potent superstar pairing.

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat would also acquire Bobby Portis (13.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 45.6% 3P), who has consistently been one of the best floor-spacing veteran forwards in the NBA. While his defensive impact has dipped marginally, Portis’ championship experience and toughness would fit perfectly in Miami’s system.

The Pistons Land Their Secondary Scoring Threat

Following a disappointing playoff run this year, it was clear that the Detroit Pistons’ front office needed to make some changes. Given the need to provide their superstar, Cade Cunningham, with a capable running mate to shoulder the offensive burden, the Pistons will be on the lookout for an upgrade.

On that note, the Pistons’ interest in Tyler Herro has not been a recent development. As a dynamic combo guard with tremendous scoring upside, Herro fits the template for the kind of player the Pistons are seeking. Now, with rumors suggesting that Herro’s time in Miami is also coming to an end, this could be the window of opportunity for Detroit to make a move.

Herro’s playing style could blend perfectly with Cunningham. While he is equally capable of sharing playmaking duties, his ability to relocate and effectively function as an off-ball threat could make him immensely valuable in taking pressure off of Detroit’s superstar.

At 26, Tyler Herro aligns with the Pistons’ championship window. Although he was prone to injury last season, his averages of 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc were quite promising.

The Bucks Gain Considerable Assets

The Bucks appear to walk away from this deal with the most to gain in terms of quantity. Although parting with Giannis Antetokounmpo inevitably relegates them from being title contenders, Milwaukee gains all the assets it needs to begin its rebuild.

Aside from the impressive haul of draft picks to replenish their reserves, the Bucks would be adding tremendous young talent in this scenario. While Caris LeVert (31) is not a young player, he continues to offer reliable scoring (7.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 41.7% FG) and stability.

Ron Holland (8.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 43.2% FG) has also grown in stature as a player over the last season. While he came off the bench for the Pistons for most of the campaign, his defensive impact was noteworthy.

While the two players from the Pistons are useful, the Bucks may be most focused on the three Heat players they acquire in this deal.

The trio of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis all boast immense upside. Jaquez’s three-level scoring ability was put on full display this season, as he averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. With a larger scoring role on a rebuilding team, Jaquez could reach new heights.

Ware is widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in the NBA today. Questions have been raised about his consistency. Still, when motivated, Ware has repeatedly shown he can stand toe-to-toe with some of the league’s best big men.

With averages of 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, he is capable of holding his own on both ends of the floor. By pairing him with Myles Turner, Milwaukee would possess a truly dominant interior.

Finally, Kasparas Jakucionis brings the playmaking upside that the Bucks have been lacking. While he is coming off his rookie campaign, Jakucionis has shown a natural feel and vision that is worth investing in. His offensive skill set certainly needs polishing, but with averages of 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 42.3% from three-point range, he shows promise.

Final Thoughts

On paper, this deal seems to have tremendous upside for virtually every team involved. The Pistons get their secondary scorer, the Bucks get their rebuilding assets, and the Heat get the superstar they have been after, essentially putting them in position to compete for a title.

Realistically, however, the team that gains the most in this deal is also the team that stands to lose the most.

At 31, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the final years of his physical prime. While he has undoubtedly remained dominant when healthy, the fact that he was only available for 36 games last season should raise some alarms.

Apart from injury concerns, the sheer number of assets Miami would have to part with to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo would leave them severely undermanned. With roster depth becoming increasingly important from the perspective of title contention, not having enough support off the bench could put more pressure on the starting lineup to deliver. The result? Debilitating injuries that could derail the season.

The Miami Heat are effectively gambling away their entire future in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the intention of winning a title and returning to a familiar position as a contending franchise seems valid, the cost and risk may be too great.