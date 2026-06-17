LeBron James And Kevin Love Could Reunite On The Lakers This Summer

LeBron James is expected to return to the Lakers, and former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love could join him in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) walks up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a summer of uncertainty as major players come off the books and head toward NBA free agency. Among the biggest names hitting the market this offseason is their very own LeBron James, who is looking for a place to settle in the final stretch of his career.

While nothing is a given this early on, the latest reporting suggests that LeBron will stay in Los Angeles. Better yet, he could bring one of his former championship teammates along with him: veteran big man Kevin Love.

“I’m hearing that [LeBron’s] likely coming back [to the Lakers],” said Marc Spears on NBA Today. “Also, I’m hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland (Kevin Love) could likely be joining the Lakers too.”Unrestricted free agent, joining his old buddy. I could see those two being reunited there.”

James and Love obviously have some history together, tracing back to their run on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. Together, alongside Kyrie Irving, James and Love helped lead the Cavaliers to greatness, solidifying their place in NBA history.

At the time, Love had to sacrifice his game to fit his new role behind LeBron and Irving. Going from the star of the show in Minnesota to merely a side act in Cleveland was a huge adjustment, but he accepted his place and went on to leave a powerful impact, averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 42.9% shooting and 37.6% shooting from three over nine seasons with the franchise.

When LeBron left the Cavs in 2016, nobody thought that he and Love would ever reunite, but the stars could align this summer, when NBA legends will be unrestricted free agents. The question is: will the Lakers be open to signing two 37+ year-old veterans to the roster?

In the case of Love (37), he has been in steady decline since his trade from the Cavaliers in 2023. Today, after 18 seasons, he’s a shell of his former All-Star form, and he can only be effective in a limited role off the bench. Nevertheless, Love can still be useful for the Lakers if he can stretch the floor, contest the boards, and provide veteran leadership in the locker room. Plus, he’d likely sign for the veteran’s minimum, leaving GM Rob Pelinka plenty of flexibility.

Of course, his addition is likely contingent on LeBron’s return. Even at 41 years old, he remains a hot target coming off the 2025-26 season with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 43.8% shooting from three.

The good news is, both he and the Lakers are moving toward a deal that could see him finish his career in the Purple and Gold. Unfortunately, it won’t be for the kind of discount that some fans were hoping for.

Nevertheless, with James and Reaves likely returning, the Lakers are positioned to maintain their core and run it back with the guys that led them to the 2026 Western Semifinals. How much Love would contribute remains to be seen, but they could do a lot worse than a guy with his skillset and championship experience.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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