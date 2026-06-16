Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Mature Response On Victor Wembanyama Not Being Friendly During NBA Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals ended with plenty of conversations surrounding Victor Wembanyama, but not all of them were about basketball. After the San Antonio Spurs lost Game 5 to the New York Knicks, many fans and analysts criticized Wembanyama for immediately leaving the floor without shaking hands with the Knicks.

His postgame comments also drew attention as frustration from the heartbreaking defeat became evident. Considering Karl-Anthony Towns was the player who spent most of the series battling Wembanyama, many expected him to take a shot at the young superstar when asked about the situation.

Instead, Towns showed exactly why he has earned so much respect around the league.

When asked about Wembanyama’s behavior and whether he was friendlier on the court than he appeared off it, Towns completely avoided any criticism.

“I mean, he’s taller. But for sure, he’s a great player. He’s a once-in-a-generation player, someone the league is honored to have. To be able to see that kind of size and skill is something we haven’t been able to see in the game of basketball before.”

“And on the court, my job was simple. Just make it as difficult as possible for a great player to score, while also trying to do my best to impact winning on both sides of the basketball. But when you’ve got teammates like these and the guys we have in our locker room, you know anything is possible. As long as we’re unified and doing our best to play our game, we believe no one in the world can beat us.”

It was a classy response from a player who had every reason to celebrate his own performance.

Towns was one of the biggest reasons New York won its first championship in 53 years. While his Finals averages of 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 49.0% shooting may not jump off the page, his defensive impact against Wembanyama completely changed the series.

Wembanyama still posted impressive numbers, averaging 26.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game throughout the Finals. However, those numbers do not fully tell the story.

Whenever Towns was the primary defender, Wembanyama struggled to find the same level of efficiency that made him nearly unstoppable throughout the regular season and earlier playoff rounds. Tracking data showed Towns held him to roughly 35.6% shooting on direct matchups throughout the series while consistently forcing him into difficult looks and turnovers.

More importantly, Towns’ ability to stretch the floor created major problems for San Antonio. By pulling Wembanyama away from the basket, the Knicks neutralized one of the league’s most dominant rim protectors. New York repeatedly attacked the paint once Wembanyama was forced to defend Towns on the perimeter.

The series became a masterclass in team defense and execution. Still, Towns refused to make the matchup about himself. Instead, he praised his teammates and credited New York’s collective effort.

The Knicks came back from double-digit deficits in every game and ultimately defeated the Spurs in five games to capture the championship. As for Wembanyama, the criticism surrounding his postgame actions will eventually fade. The talent remains undeniable. Even Towns, fresh off a championship victory, made sure to acknowledge that reality.

The Finals may have belonged to the Knicks, but Towns’ response showed there is still plenty of respect between two stars who spent five games battling at the highest level of basketball.