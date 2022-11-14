Skip to main content

Michael Jordan's Son And Larsa Pippen Were Seen Hugging Each Other On The Beach

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been in the news a lot in recent times, thanks to rampant speculation of a romantic relationship between them. Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and the consensus GOAT in NBA history. Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, MJ's greatest teammate and one of the most underrated legends to have played in the league. 

The two had been spotted together numerous times before, with fans witnessing them hugging and kissing once on a date. The situation is made a lot tenser by the fact that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are not on very good terms. Pippen doesn't like the way he's been spoken about by MJ, and the Last Dance, in particular, made him quite angry. 

Marcus and Larsa were spotted at the beach with one another recently, with a photo of them going viral on social media. 

People will naturally be curious about the full story that was provided by some other publications after the photo went viral.

TMZ Provided The Full Scoop On Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Beach Vacation

While they don't owe an explanation to anyone, this is an odd development considering that Larsa had said they are just friends. But that must have just been for the media, as the TMZ story suggests things are a lot more serious.

"Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan appear to have scrapped their friendship for a full-blown romance -- the two were closer than ever during a day at the beach this weekend.

"Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son enjoyed the sun in South Beach on Sunday ... with Larsa sporting a tiny, black bikini and Marcus going with a black backwards Jordan Brand hat and patterned trunks.

"48-year-old Larsa has previously insisted she's just friends with MJ ... but they sure looked like a couple as he wrapped his arm around her during the beach day.

"The two also got really cuddly while getting some shade under an umbrella ... with witnesses saying they were making out at one point."

There now seems very little doubt left that Marcus and Larsa are romantically involved, it's not even like they're bothering to hide it at this point. What this means for MJ and Scottie's relationship is anyone's guess, but those two have plenty of problems already without even worrying about any of this. 

