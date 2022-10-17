Skip to main content

Larsa Pippen Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son

One of the saucier pieces of NBA drama that has been ongoing for a while is the rumors that have been swirling around Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. The former's divorce from Scottie Pippen, MJ's greatest teammate during his career, was well publicized. And so when she was spotted in various places spending time with Marcus Jordan and seemingly getting a bit cozy with him, it became a matter that piqued great interest for fans of the NBA. 

Larsa had admitted in the aftermath of her breakup with Pippen that it was hard for her to find guys to date. Marcus Jordan is within the same extended NBA community that she belongs to, so it made sense that they were being seen with one another in various places. And the suggestions at the time were that the couple was keeping their dalliance a secret because of the well-known rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen that has opened up post-retirement. But Larsa has finally spoken up. 

Larsa Pippen Finally Addressed Her Relationship Status With Marcus Jordan

These rumors cannot have been easy for any of the involved parties to deal with, there are too many moving pieces in the equation. Many were concerned about how Scottie might feel, but he was seen with an attractive woman himself amid all the rumors. And now, Larsa has finally spoken about her situation with Marcus Jordan, as reported by People Magazine

"We're friends," Larsa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

This is a surprising turn of events, considering that the two were spotted kissing and snuggling in public. It seems like the sort of statement that celebrities make when they're not quite ready to go public with their relationship but need to address it anyway. It's unclear how much anyone would believe this after how many times they've been spotted together but it's the first time either has said anything about the situation at all. 

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are two of the biggest names in NBA history, so two people so close to them being involved will continue to draw eyes. Despite Larsa's insistence that she and Marcus are just friends, no one is likely to take her word at face value. This story is a complicated one, and the only hope is that nobody comes out of the saga being hurt. 

