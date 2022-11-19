Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be finding their way to the top again after a rough start to the season. The Brooklynites couldn't compete last season amid controversies surrounding Kyrie Irving and then Ben Simmons, who didn't suit up for the team a single time.

This season, the situation was a little bit different, but Steve Nash was fired after a 2-5 start to the campaign, with the Nets naming Jacque Vaughn their new head coach. Vaughn has had a pretty solid start with the team, but they all still have work to do before becoming contenders.

Kevin Durant recently talked about the team, what he expected from Nash during the offseason and how that led him to request a trade from the Nets. He also spoke about the players he had to play with and lead, which was taken as a shot at his teammates. Those comments have been clarified, and KD is ready to keep playing, but the possibility of a trade request is still looming.

Adrian Wojnarowski Explains Why Kevin Durant's Future In Brooklyn Depends On Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that much of what Durant decides to do this season will depend on Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. As long as these two put up good numbers and help KD compete in the East, the 2x NBA champion will stay in Brooklyn.



“With Kyrie Irving returning on Sunday against Memphis and Brooklyn, I think the clock really starts for this Nets organization about whether they can keep this group together,” Woj said. “…What the rest of the league is looking at is how long before perhaps Kevin Durant asks out again in Brooklyn.”

Woj adds that the Nets must show a different face if they want to keep Durant, but some things need to happen before the player feels completely comfortable with the team.

“The trade deadline is February 9th, and for the Nets, it’s imperative that they start to take the shape of a team that can start to climb the standings in the East, stay on the floor together, and so much of that it’s based on Ben Simmons,” Woj said.

Ben Simmons is starting to show good things on the court, and Durant himself has praised the Australian point guard. With Kyrie returning to action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, this team can have a good chance to compete against the top teams in the conference. Jacque Vaughn has been just fine with this squad, and many think that Kyrie's addition will only improve their level.

