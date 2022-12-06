Skip to main content

Bam Adebayo Shares True Feelings On Miami Heat 'Big Four'

The Miami Heat are not having an ideal start to the season after an 11-12 start to the season. The Heat have fallen short of building a roster good enough to take them back to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they loston a final shot attempt to the Boston Celtics. 

This season has also had inconsistencies in terms of player available. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo haven't been on the court together as often as the Heat would like. Bam attributes that to the Heat's early-season struggles.

The Heat had dropped the ball on roster construction this offseason, not signing enough frontcourt players to add depth to the roster. They're playing 6'5" Caleb Martin as their power forward after not replacing the outgoing P.J. Tucker this summer. Hopefully, this veteran group can turn the season around with some good injury luck on their side.

Do The Miami Heat Need To Make Trades?

The Miami Heat have roster issues that they need to address if they want to maximize the prime of Jimmy Butler. Butler is slowing down with age and the Heat have already committed a large chunk of cap to getting him an even older point guard in Kyle Lowry. 

The Heat need to add a scorer and a big-man defender, so that one can add an offensive spark to this lineup off the bench and the other be able to defend the smattering of elite frontcourt players in the East. There's no obvious answer, but the Big 4 in Miami needs more help. 

