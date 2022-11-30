Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat didn't have the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to win games and look like the team that clinched the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference and played in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

This team didn't make big moves during the offseason and actually saw PJ Tucker leave in the summer to join the Philadelphia 76ers. They are now sitting at 11th in the standings, looking like a shell of themselves after a month of competition,

Many of their players are underperforming this season, and Bam Adebayo has been criticized for his performances recently. The big man has always carried huge expectations but so far has failed to live up to them.

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Frustrated With Bam Adebayo's Inconsistency

Bam can do big things in the league, but he needs to put in the work night in and night out. Adebayo has the quality to be a top-30 player in the league, but so far, things haven't clicked for him. His lack of consistency has concerned fans before, and people within the Miami Heat are allegedly on the same page. According to an NBA executive, the team's officials want to see the aggressive version of Bam every single game.

“When Bam plays aggressive, and when he is playing like he is the best guy on the floor, he is a Top 10, Top 15 player. But he doesn’t always do that, does he? You could see it during the conference finals against the Celtics—when he was aggressive, Boston had no answer for him. That Game 3 up in Boston, he was unstoppable (31 points on 15-for-22 shooting). But then he’d have games where he takes four or five shots. I think there is some frustration from the team that he doesn’t bring that aggressiveness every night. If he is the best player and Jimmy Butler is the No. 2 option and Tyler Herro No. 3, that is a lot better team than when Bam lets himself be the third option,” the Eastern Executive told Heavy Sports.

Adebayo is a great player with the skills to do great things in the association, but he needs to show more than just flashes of his game. The Heat are counting on him to thrive this season, but he's playing just like the rest of the team. If they want to compete against the powerhouses of the East, Bam will need to step up. At this moment, he's the Anthony Davis of the Miami Heat.

