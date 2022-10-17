Skip to main content

Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal

Fresh off an appearance in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics are entering this season with great expectations. With Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and others, the Cs are primed to re-take their place at the top of the East.

But first, they had to make sure to honor one of their own.

The Boston Celtics Give First-Look At New City Edition Jerseys

Ahead of tomorrow's season opener, the Celtics unveiled their new city edition jerseys, which pay homage to the late Bill Russell (who passed away this year).

Fans are loving the design of these things, but the best part of all is all the little details incorporated throughout, which is meant to symbolize a marker of Bill Russell's career.

Russell is hardly the only Celtics player to achieve great success with the franchise. In fact, as the winningest team in the NBA, the Cs are always in the mix of things in the East. This year, they are expected to be up there again considering the state of their roster.

As for Bill Russell, he isn't around to hand out the Larry O'Brien anymore, but his legacy continues to live on through his fans, the game of basketball, and the Celtics franchise itself.

"To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was," the Celtics said in a statement after his death. "Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports - an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s first Black head coach."

"Bill Russell‘s DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond."

Bill Russell was an icon for the game and for civil rights. He was a Black superstar at a time when racial tensions were at their highest. Through it all, he found a way to succeed and delivered 11 championships in a record that may never be broken again.

This season, Jayson Tatum hopes to capture his very first title and prove himself as one of the league's top superstars. It will be a long journey, but at least the No. 6 on his uniform should help bring out his best every single night.

