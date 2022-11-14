Draymond Green Calls Out The Warriors' Second Unit Because Of Jordan Poole

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors are currently the defending champions of the NBA. They impressed everyone with their stunning performances in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Dubs are having a lot of trouble in repeating the same level of success so far in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Following their surprise defeat against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors have fallen to a record of 5-8. Stephen Curry continued his sensational performance, but the rest of the team, especially the second unit for the team, has been struggling a lot.

The veterans of the team have previously called out the young guys multiple times, but there is still a lot of room for improvement for the said players.

Draymond Green On Why The Second Unit Is Struggling

Draymond Green may not be the same player that he once was, but one thing about the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has remained unchanged. Yes, we are talking about Green's ability to be completely blunt and honest about calling people out.

After suffering a 115-122 defeat at the hands of the Kings, Green decided to give a detailed answer about why the current Warriors' second unit is struggling.

I think it’s a lot different. For the most part, coming off the bench, we’ve had kind of an elder statesman, if you will. [Someone] that would come off the bench, kind of slow things down, right the ship. And it’s different now, where you come off the bench, and the reality is, the first guy you come off the bench with is usually JP. And JP is a sixth starter. And so that’s a different feel. And I think when you’re starting to get more guys in there, and it’s turning into the second unit, as opposed to more of the first unit guys. Whereas it used to be a kind of a different offense, if you will. It’s more like the same. And I think we have to figure that out in that second unit and understand that, you know, what you’re accustomed to is, Steph goes out the game and the whole offense changes, and it’s more sets. But with Jordan is still going to be more of the same as you get with Steph, and I think guys have to really adjust to that, and it’s taken some time to adjust to that." He concluded, "For the majority of those guys, they don’t play a ton with Steph,” said Green. “So they don’t really understand that. Whereas opposed to when Jordan comes in with us, and we’ve played with Steph for so long, we understand the randomness of it. I think that group has to start understanding the randomness of it. But you know that, like I said, that takes time."

We are sure most remember Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's ugly fight that caught headlines before the start of the new season. But this time, Green has actually praised Poole in a way by comparing his game to Stephen Curry.

If anything, he wants the other players in the second unit to make the required adjustments to suit their game as per Poole. After all, JP is the leader of the Warriors' second unit.

