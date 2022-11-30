Credit: Fadeaway World

Dwight Howard has had several tenures with the Los Angeles Lakers, some being happier than others, but all of them left a mark on the future Hall of Famer. Curiously, the last team he played for in the association was the Lakers before he joined the Taiwanese T1 League, where he's thriving right now.

After a tumultuous first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Howard wasn't seen with the best eyes in Lakers Nation, but his return marked a great moment for him and his career. Dwight Howard helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship in the infamous bubble, redeeming himself with the team and the fans.

These two tenures on the Lakers allowed him to play with two of the greatest legends in the game, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. First, he shared touches with the Black Mamba, and their different personalities and approaches to the game turned out to be a huge problem for the Lakers. More recently, he joined forces with LeBron James, doing big things in LA, while trying to compete for more than one championship.

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

During a recent interview, Howard talked about the differences between these two legends. They've shown different types of leadership and now the player who shared touches with them has talked about what made them different and at the same time unique. As the first guest of season 7 of Kevin Hart's "Cold As Balls" show, Howard had this to say (9:44 mark):

"They're totally different as far as their personalities. Kobe is more straightforward, always locked in, just quiet. LeBron, he has music blasting, he walks around, lifting before the game. They are two different types of players, but when it comes to the world, they're not strangers to the world. That's what set them apart."

Despite Kobe and LeBron having different personalities, they share the same desire to win. Even though their approaches and style of leadership were different, they had the same goal in mind every season. Dwight learned a lot from both and even though he couldn't win alongside Kobe, he had the chance to get that elusive ring with LeBron.

