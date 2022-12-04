Skip to main content

Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met

Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been really important for the Knicks this season. As one of the few bright spots in a frustrating season, he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game on 48.6% shooting.

On Saturday, he played his first game against his former team (the Dallas Mavericks) and had a pretty rough shooting night. The story of the game, however, was something Brunson revealed after the final buzzer. 

Speaking to the media, Brunson hilariously described what his former coach Jason Kidd told him the first time they met.

"The first thing he told me when I met him when he became head coach was 'what do you want to achieve?'. I wanted to contribute as best I can. He said, 'no, we got to get you paid.' He did that."

It's certainly an interesting quote from Kidd, but apparently, it worked. In just four seasons in Dallas, Brunson has transformed from a fringe role player to one of the best-scoring guards in the NBA. He also signed a four-year, $104M contract this summer. 

Dallas Mavericks Are Struggling Without Jalen Brunson This Season

The Mavericks inexplicably let Brunson walk this summer, and he's the type of player they could really use right now. At 11-11 on the season, the Mavs are lacking an alternate scorer and playmaker around Luka, and even Kidd himself admitted that life has been a lot harder for the Mavs without him.

Brunson was a 20-point scorer for Dallas in the playoffs and his contributions will be terribly missed by the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd believes the same, saying the team will have to replace him by committee because of how much Brunson brought to the table both on and off the court. 

"We wish him luck in New York. But we can’t replace him. We’re going to have to do it by committee because he brought so much to the table, not just on the court but off the court."

Both the Mavericks and Knicks have struggled this season, but there is still time for both of them to turn it around. It will be interesting to see if they can do it.

For now, though, all we can do is watch and wait for things to play out.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met
NBA Media

Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Reason Why The Celtics Named Joe Mazzulla As Their Interim Head Coach

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson Gives Big Praise To Stephen Curry

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Is Having An All-Star Season

By Gautam Varier
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

NBA Fans Furious After Rudy Gobert Gets Ejected For Intentionally Tripping Thunder Forward

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React After Seeing Kawhi Leonard At Paul George's Wedding: "Fun Guy, Classic Kawhi"
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Reveals Aaron Rodgers Challenged Him To Drop 30 Before 44-Point Explosion Against Bucks

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets A Shoutout From Magic Johnson After Passing Him On The All-Time Assists List

By Nico Martinez
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team
NBA Media

Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Former NBA Forward Drops Major Truth Bomb On Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans
Entertainment

Carmen Electra Posts A Nude Photo And Promises A Christmas Surprise To Fans

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season

By Nico Martinez
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Makes A Statement After Best Win Of The Season

By Nico Martinez