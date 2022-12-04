Jalen Brunson Reveals The Hilarious Thing Jason Kidd Told Him When They First Met

Credit: Fadeaway World

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been really important for the Knicks this season. As one of the few bright spots in a frustrating season, he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game on 48.6% shooting.

On Saturday, he played his first game against his former team (the Dallas Mavericks) and had a pretty rough shooting night. The story of the game, however, was something Brunson revealed after the final buzzer.

Speaking to the media, Brunson hilariously described what his former coach Jason Kidd told him the first time they met.

"The first thing he told me when I met him when he became head coach was 'what do you want to achieve?'. I wanted to contribute as best I can. He said, 'no, we got to get you paid.' He did that."

It's certainly an interesting quote from Kidd, but apparently, it worked. In just four seasons in Dallas, Brunson has transformed from a fringe role player to one of the best-scoring guards in the NBA. He also signed a four-year, $104M contract this summer.

Dallas Mavericks Are Struggling Without Jalen Brunson This Season

The Mavericks inexplicably let Brunson walk this summer, and he's the type of player they could really use right now. At 11-11 on the season, the Mavs are lacking an alternate scorer and playmaker around Luka, and even Kidd himself admitted that life has been a lot harder for the Mavs without him.

Brunson was a 20-point scorer for Dallas in the playoffs and his contributions will be terribly missed by the Mavericks. Dallas head coach Jason Kidd believes the same, saying the team will have to replace him by committee because of how much Brunson brought to the table both on and off the court.



"We wish him luck in New York. But we can’t replace him. We’re going to have to do it by committee because he brought so much to the table, not just on the court but off the court."

Both the Mavericks and Knicks have struggled this season, but there is still time for both of them to turn it around. It will be interesting to see if they can do it.

For now, though, all we can do is watch and wait for things to play out.

