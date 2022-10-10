James Harden Reveals What Makes Joel Embiid So Special: "He's Second To None. He's One Of One."

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to take the next step this season, with the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden getting an offseason to learn to play together. Harden seems to be back in good health, an important factor, and the Sixers have assembled a great team around their superstar duo. The most important cog is still Embiid. If he can stay healthy, he is an MVP-level player in the NBA, although Harden is also thinking of competing for one again.

Embiid's health has stopped him from winning at least one MVP in the last couple of seasons. The turmoil the Sixers were in was also what led to more disappointing exits in the playoffs. But this season, their fans have reason to believe that their team can get the job done and finally lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals and maybe even to a championship.

The most encouraging sign is that things seem great between Harden and Embiid in terms of chemistry as well. The two could complement each other's game perfectly if Harden can get back to near his best. And the Beard knows exactly how special his partner is as well.

James Harden Spoke About Joel Embiid's Most Impressive Attributes

In a game that has come to be dominated by guards and wings, Joel Embiid remains one of the NBA's true great big men. He is a menace on both sides of the floor, and it's virtually impossible to do anything with him on the paint. But he is much more versatile than that, as James Harden recently explained in an interview.

"His versatility. It's rare. I don't think we've seen a big who's able to handle the basketball, shoot off the dribble from anywhere on the floor and just dominates the game on both ends of the ball in a very, very long time. He’s second to none. He’s one of one. And he continues to get better.

"We’re finally witnessing Joel Embiid - who I think everybody thought he could potentially be some years ago. These last few years he's been reaching that. He continues to get better in every aspect of the game of basketball.”

This is high praise coming from James Harden, who is himself a former MVP. Embiid is now squarely in his prime and there is no reason to believe another MVP push isn't on the way. Sixers fans will be excited for the season to begin, and it might just turn out to be a really special one for them.