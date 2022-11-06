Jayson Tatum Gushes About Malcolm Brogdon's Performances: "He's A Starter On Most Teams"

Credit: Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

The Boston Celtics got all the way to the NBA Finals last season powered by their young and dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have an excellent roster, among those teams that can effectively play defense as well as be effective on the offensive end. Despite a huge scandal with Head Coach Ime Udoka coming to light just before the season began, the Celtics have the 3rd best record in the Eastern Conference.

A lot of this has been down to how well the players have been performing despite the distractions they have been dealing with. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been playing extremely well in tandem with one another, and the role players are also excelling as they did last season. However there is one major difference for the Celtics, in the form of an offseason addition.

Jayson Tatum Has Huge Priase For Celtics' New Acquisition Malcolm Brogdon

One of the more underrated moves of the offseason was the Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. He brings efficiency, defense and playmaking to the table and has fit in exceptionally with Boston's team despite coming off the bench. And his performances have earned huge praise from his team's superstar Jayson Tatum, who recently gushed about him.

“He’s been terrific for us,” Tatum said. “Just that veteran presence off the bench that is a starter on most teams in the league, and that’s sacrificing for the better of the team. It goes a long way, and he impacts the game in every way when he comes in. We needed it all tonight to get the win.

“As the days go on, he’s just getting more and more comfortable in the system and being who we need him to be. Obviously, anytime you go to a new team, I guess that you’re trying to find yourself, trying to fit in. I think more and more each game, he’s just being the player he’s always been."

Brogdon is averaging 15 points on almost 50% field goal percentage and nearly 38% from three-point range. His impact has been felt when it comes to winning for the Celtics, especially in their narrow win over the Chicago Bulls. As the season wears on and the playoffs come closer, there is no doubting that Brogdon will play a massive role for the Celtics' and whatever success they might enjoy.

