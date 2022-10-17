Jordan Poole's Massive 4-Year $140 Million Contract Is Actually Full Of Unrealistic Incentives: $1 Mil Per Season For MVP And DPOY

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most well-run franchises in the NBA. One of the biggest reasons behind their success over the last decade or so is their ability to have great players on the roster while simultaneously developing young players who can become future stars.

The Dubs once again did so after providing their 23-year-old star Jordan Poole with a 4-year $140 million extension a few days ago. Poole had a sensational 2021-22 NBA season and played a crucial role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA title.

Although JP proved that he's a talented player numerous times last season, many still believe that the Warriors may have overpaid him. But Poole's $140 million extension isn't that huge when we completely examine it.

Jordan Poole's $140 Million Contract Isn't Fully Guaranteed

Whenever a player in the NBA signs a new contract, most organizations make sure to add a few incentives to the said player's contract. It's not a big deal, as it also serves as a motivating factor for players.

Similar is the case with Poole's new contract. But Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently revealed the full details of incentives included in JP's contract. Slater's report unveiled that the 23-year-old is guaranteed $123 million, and $17 million of his new deal comes under incentives.

Via The Athletic:

Poole is guaranteed at least $123 million over the course of the deal. It can stretch its way to $140 million, but the odds of Poole obtaining every dollar of that extra $17 million are near impossible, given the incentive structure in place. So let’s take a quick look at it. This is on a per-season basis, in place for each of the four years. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the first round of the playoffs.

Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the second round of the playoffs.

Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the conference finals.

Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the NBA Finals.

Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors win at least 52 regular-season games.

These are the likely incentives that Poole can realistically achieve during his tenure with the Warriors. But Slater also revealed the unlikely incentives that are included in his contract.

But those only make up $1.25 million of the extra $4.25 million per season in incentives lining the Poole contract extension. The other four incentives are considered unlikely and don’t count against the initial salary-cap number. Here they are on a per-season basis, also in place for each of the four years. Poole will make an extra $1 million if he wins MVP.

Poole will make an extra $1 million if he wins Defensive Player of the Year.

Poole will make an extra $500,000 if he makes any of the three All-NBA teams.

Poole will make an extra $500,000 if he makes any of the two All-Defensive teams.

Considering that Poole is still just 23 years old and the prime years of his career are yet to come, he may be able to grab the All-NBA team selection incentive.

But even during the prime of his career, it is hard to see Jordan Poole win the MVP award. In addition to that, JP isn't known for his defensive ability, so it's easy to rule out the incentives locked to his defense.