Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian

kanye paul kim

Kanye West is one of the most controversial figures in the United States. Though he was once an extremely prominent artist, these days, he is known for his bizarre political statements and strange behavior on social media.

Recently, Kanye West made an absolutely wild allegation. In a Tweet, West claimed that NBA star Chris Paul was sleeping with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West also claimed that he caught them in the act of doing that.

Obviously, we do not know the validity of this statement at the moment. Chris Paul is currently married to Jada Crawley, who he met at Wake Forest University. The couple also has two kids together.

It is quite possible that this statement is a complete fabrication by Kanye West. As mentioned previously, the artist has a reputation for saying controversial things, and perhaps this is just another one of his questionable social media posts.

Kanye West And Shaquille O'Neal Had Beef Previously

There have definitely been other times when Kanye West has made statements regarding NBA players, and he has notably criticized Shaquille O'Neal in the past. Obviously, Shaquille O'Neal didn't take kindly to that, and he notably called Kanye West a narcissist.

“I’m not going all that back-and-forth. I say something, he say something then he continued to say something then I heard the word 'narcissist.' I looked it up and I was like, ‘Oh s**t, that was me.’ This is why things are going crazy for him cause look how he acts. I used to act like that.

“I can call him that 'cause that was once me, but I’m out of there. … I’m humbled now. You can’t be arrogant. When you’re arrogant, you lose everything. Then, when you lose everything, you wanna blame it on people.

“You wanna blame it on Jay-Z, the person that helped you get there? You wanna blame it on Beyonce, who never messes with anybody? You wanna blame it on me? I don’t even know you like that, homie!”

There is no doubt that Shaquille O'Neal is done with Kanye West, and it is clear that he didn't want to deal with a "back and forth" argument with Kanye West. It remains to be seen if the two will ever be on speaking terms again.

It remains to be seen what other NBA issue Kanye West will opine on in the future. It is clear that he is unphased by the consistent criticism of his actions, and that he will say anything he believes no matter how contentious it is.

