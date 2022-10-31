Skip to main content

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

In today's hypersensitive political climate, you really have to watch what you say. For culture and music icon Kanye West, he's finding that out the hard way after making some antisemitic remarks in a video that has exploded online.

The response has been fierce resistance from the West, who has been dealing with backlash and fallout from all corners.   And now, he has managed to rope two of the NBA's most notorious faces into his little charade.

Stephen A. Smith And Kyrie Irving Tagged By Kanye West On Instagram

Amid all the noise and heat coming his way, Kanye sent out a series of posts on IG this Sunday, bizarrely giving a shout-out to Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith.

It’s actually some real ones still alive that ain’t afraid no more I’m with you Time to build our own So the #redmedia can never control or diminish us again

There’s some real ones still here

Kanye has close ties with many prominent athletes, including several top NBA stars. But in the aftermath of his recent comments, many NBA ballers have cut ties with West and his empire.

One such baller is Jaylen Brown, who terminated his deal with Kanye's Donda Sports a few days ago.

“What would have happened if I stayed?” Brown said. “I work hard to be able to have the platform that I have and use it to be a voice for the voiceless. So to potentially, maybe, have to sacrifice that platform, I don’t think that would be the right decision. So I had to do what we have to do. Those kids, that’s the emphasis I’m on right now,” Brown said Friday. “These kids have nothing to do with what’s really going on. They don’t deserve to abruptly have their season end, or abruptly have their school year cut or diminished because of the actions of others. So I’ve been trying to lean in to get resources together to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Neither Stephen A. nor Kyrie Irving have commented on Kanye's mention, but they should tread carefully if they plan to respond at all.

With cancel culture digging in deep on Mr. West, any show of support for the man risks attracting unwanted attention.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post
NBA Media

Kanye West Calls Kyrie Irving And Stephen A. Smith 'Real Ones' In Viral Instagram Post

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Shocked After Golden State Warriors Fall To Yet Another Loss: "They Don't Look Like A Championship Team"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Confirms Russell Westbrook Will Come Off The Bench For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Beg Their Team For A Win Amid 0-5 Start: "I Don't Think I Can Handle Another Loss..."

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

By Nico Martinez
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
NBA Media

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva