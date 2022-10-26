Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.

Amidst the criticism Kanye was receiving, Brown had to cut ties with the rapper and his sports agency, as he and Aaron Donald both chose to leave Donda Sports. Brown issued a statement in which he apologized for his previous statement, which he claimed lacked clarity, before saying that he doesn't endorse anything that was said by Kanye. 

Brown's hands were tied. Even if he wanted to continue the work he was doing within the Donda Sports framework, he wouldn't have been able to dodge public scrutiny considering how every major company West has associations with decided to cut their ties with him as well.

Will Jaylen Brown Take Another Leap This Season? 

Brown has avoided a lot of drama that could have come by voiding his ties with Donda Sports. Many people tend to double down when something they believe in gets attacked, but Brown was able to recognize that it is impossible to continue a working relationship with someone with as aggressive racial views as Kanye.

He can focus on basketball this year as the Celtics look to keep their strong start to the season going all the way into the 2023 Playoffs. Brown emerged as an All-Star last season and will hope to solidify his name as a regular All-Star from this season onwards.

Brown is averaging 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 4 games this season, as the Celtics have only one loss so far. JB has room for improvement still and will look toward perfecting his game as the season progresses and the Celtics march towards a possible 18th championship in franchise history. 

