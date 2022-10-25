Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

Jaylen Brown took a bold step last season when he left the traditional sports agency space to join multi-billion dollar rapper, producer, and fashion designer Kanye West's agency called 'Donda Sports'. Brown has previously explained why he made the decision, advocating the importance of controlling his career alongside Kanye and doing off-court things that are meaningful to him.

Kanye has made a recent swathe of anti-Semitic and racist comments, which caused even LeBron James to not release an episode of 'The Shop' with Kanye as a guest for everything that he said during their shoot. Amid worldwide criticism and brands like Balenciaga canceling partnerships with him, Brown released a statement condemning what Kanye said but reiterating that he will be staying with Donda Sports.

"First, I don't condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever. I've been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I'm going to continue to do that."

"A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization," he said. "The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved."

"He's someone who's obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that's in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it's public," Brown said of West. "But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that's in front of them and they need help. It's a lot going on right now." (h/t Boston Globe)

Brown and the Celtics have started the season 3-0, so they don't need a Kanye West-like distraction to take away from their strong start. 

Boston Celtics In 2022-23

The Celtics have had a strong start to the season, going 3-0 in their opening-week matchups. They are currently facing the Chicago Bulls and will hope to walk out of the Windy City with their 4th win of the season. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has done a great job of keeping the Celtics competitive in Ime Udoka's absence.

Jaylen Brown is expected to take another step as a leader on the Celtics, both in terms of production and his support for his teammates in the locker room. After the tough offseason that they endured in Beantown, this start to the season will reinstate the faith that the Celtics could return to the NBA Finals.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Makes History As The Least Contested Jump Shooter In The NBA Since 2013-14

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Have Sold Less Season Tickets Than Any Other Team In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Sends Positive Message To Russell Westbrook Amidst Criticism From Fans: "Hold Your Head... Reset Yourself And Remember Why You Do This."

By Lee Tran
Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10

By Orlando Silva
silver lebron vegas
NBA Media

Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Has Great Advice For Russell Westbrook Amidst Shooting Struggles: "Take Accountability... Quit Trying To Fight The Media And Fans."

By Lee Tran
magic luke walton
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers

By Lee Tran
magic kareem bron
NBA Media

Magic Johnson On How LeBron James And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Can Fix Their Relationship: "Put The Two Men Together Because They Are Going To Find Out They're Similar."

By Lee Tran
lakers 6 3PT shooters
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Got Rid Of 6 Of Their Best 3PT Shooters From Last Season

By Lee Tran
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Says He's Praying For Russell Westbrook Amid Crisis With Lakers: "Whatever You Gotta Do, Man, Find Your Love, And Find Your Passions.”
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says He's Praying For Russell Westbrook Amid Crisis With Lakers: "Whatever You Gotta Do, Man, Find Your Love, And Find Your Passions.”

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers Expected To Resume Trade Talks With Pacers And Jazz Later This Season

By Orlando Silva
The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104

By Gautam Varier