Jaylen Brown Condemns Kanye West For Controversial Comments But Won't Leave His Sports Agency

Jaylen Brown took a bold step last season when he left the traditional sports agency space to join multi-billion dollar rapper, producer, and fashion designer Kanye West's agency called 'Donda Sports'. Brown has previously explained why he made the decision, advocating the importance of controlling his career alongside Kanye and doing off-court things that are meaningful to him.

Kanye has made a recent swathe of anti-Semitic and racist comments, which caused even LeBron James to not release an episode of 'The Shop' with Kanye as a guest for everything that he said during their shoot. Amid worldwide criticism and brands like Balenciaga canceling partnerships with him, Brown released a statement condemning what Kanye said but reiterating that he will be staying with Donda Sports.

"First, I don't condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever. I've been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I'm going to continue to do that." "A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization," he said. "The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved." "He's someone who's obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that's in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it's public," Brown said of West. "But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that's in front of them and they need help. It's a lot going on right now." (h/t Boston Globe)

Brown and the Celtics have started the season 3-0, so they don't need a Kanye West-like distraction to take away from their strong start.

Boston Celtics In 2022-23

The Celtics have had a strong start to the season, going 3-0 in their opening-week matchups. They are currently facing the Chicago Bulls and will hope to walk out of the Windy City with their 4th win of the season. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has done a great job of keeping the Celtics competitive in Ime Udoka's absence.

Jaylen Brown is expected to take another step as a leader on the Celtics, both in terms of production and his support for his teammates in the locker room. After the tough offseason that they endured in Beantown, this start to the season will reinstate the faith that the Celtics could return to the NBA Finals.