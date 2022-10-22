Skip to main content

Jaylen Brown Warns Teammates About Celtics Having A Target On Their Back: "Teams Are Going To Get Their Best Punch Every Single Night, So We Can’t Be Surprised."

The Boston Celtics are one of the few teams in the NBA that remain undefeated. The C's come from a season where they reached the Finals, and even though they lost against the Golden State Warriors, the season ended up pretty good for them, considering how bad they were at the beginning. 

Now, the C's are one of the top teams in the East and they're ready to keep their good moment, despite living through a tumultuous offseason where their titular head coach was suspended. The first two games of the season ended with wins for the Greens, against two teams expected to compete in the East: the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

It was against Miami that the Celtics struggled a little bit. Despite taking the win, the Celtics were never dominators of the game, and they must change that if they want to keep winning this season. 

Jaylen Brown is well aware of that and after the game was over, sent a message to his teammates, telling them that everybody will try to beat them every night, especially now that they're the East champions. Brown warned them about rivals, saying they need to be ready for everything. 

“We’re poised with experience,” shared Boston’s Jaylen Brown after the game, via Yahoo Sports. “We’ve got a lot of good players on our team, but that’s something we definitely have to look out for.”

“Teams are going to get their best punch (in) every single night, so we can’t be surprised."

“At times, they came out and they stormed back into the game, but we didn’t let it snowball; we kept playing and were able to win the game.”

“Those are times we’ve got to be a little bit stronger with the basketball, make better decisions,” Brown added. “Because each and every night, teams are going to be aggressive, and depending on how they call the game, it’s going to make the difference.”

The Celtics remain a strong team in the league, but they need to make those adjustments to keep the lead of the team and not jeopardize it after a while. They had a solid outing against Philly, but things weren't that easy against the Heat. Of course, that duel isn't a regular one, and Miami has unfinished business with the Celtics. 

Well, Brown expects this to be a one-time thing, and the Celtics to win more games in a comfortable way. 

