Kyrie Irving Didn't Play An NBA Game In Sketchers, He Still Wore His Signature Nike Shoes

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving's shoes were the topic of discussion during the Brooklyn Nets' 115-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and safe to say, he still rocked his signature Nike kicks as opposed to all the speculation on social media.

Memes of the point guard wearing Hanes socks and Skechers shoes did the rounds on Twitter, but eagle-eyed fans were not fooled as they pointed out that Irving was still wearing his Nike shoes.

Theories of the 30-year-old finding a new sponsor after Nike terminated their contract with the Nets star following his antisemitic controversy were part of the chatter, but it wasn't meant to be.

Kyrie really played an NBA game in Hanes socks and Sketchers after Nike dropped him.

That said, the theory was debunked.

Quite a few fans noticed that they weren't Skechers, and some hoped that the brand would perhaps take notice and see if they could roll out some Kyrie editions.

Nike Ditches Kyrie Irving After His Antisemitic Controversy

The global sports giant terminated their contract with Kyrie Irving in the wake of his controversy after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter.

The move had massive ramifications that saw the franchise suspend him despite his subsequent apology. Nike ended their relationship with the player and, in their statement to NPR, wrote:

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," Nike said. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

The Nets also issued a stern statement and also had Irving do a list of six things before reintegrating him back into the team and taking the court. The polarizing star returned to action in their win against the Memphis Grizzlies before they lost to the 76ers.

Despite all the off-court fiasco that Irving found himself in, Brooklyn saw a boost with his return as he notched up 14, 23, and 29 points since his return. He averages 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists so far this season. The Nets play the Indiana Pacers next.

