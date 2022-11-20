Skip to main content

Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Calls Out The Haters, Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego

Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego

Coming off their fourth win of the season and their second straight, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally showing some signs of life after an 0-5 start to the season.

Most of the credit for this win streak goes to Anthony Davis, who has carried the Lakers on both ends of the floor since LeBron James went down with an injury earlier in the season.

But according to Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook has also been a key to unlocking the potential of this team. As he explained on the Silver Screen and Roll podcast, Westbrook's unselfish attitude and team-first mentality has trickled down to his teammates.

"He's not an egotistic guy," said Walker. "The world doesn't revolve around him. He's one of the most genuine, down-to-earth people I've ever met in my life. And to see the amount of harshness that he's going through as far as social media and this last year and even this year... he comes to practice with great energy. He comes to practice ready to work. And it just goes to show his character and what type of player he is. That's something that I have learned within myself. I'm here to do whatever it takes for my team to win and Russ is one of the first leaders to show that. That's a future Hall of Famer, he confused us as to why he's going on to the bench or why he's saying 'yes I'll be a sixth man.' For him to take that role and elevate it to a whole other level and create a whole new identity speaks incredible volumes."

Russell Westbrook Has Been The Target Of Blame For Lakers Fans This Season

In a season that was doomed from the start, Russ has gotten most of the blame for L.A.'s failures over the past year. While some criticisms are justified, Russ isn't nearly the negative some made him out to be, and that has shown with his improved play this season.

Off the bench, Russ is averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 40% shooting. Right now, he's even the Lakers' best shooter, hitting threes more consistently than Klay Thompson (at least, for right now). While those numbers aren't All-Star worthy, it's making a real impact during games, and it might just be good enough to earn him Sixth Man of the Year honors this season.

Whatever the case, don't listen to some of these narratives being passed around about Westbrook. He has been great for the Lakers this season, and his teammates clearly have a lot of respect for what he brings to the table.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million
NBA Media

The Top 10 NBA Players Who Earn The Most Money In The League: LeBron James Is The King With $119.5 Million

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s
NBA

The Top 10 Most Underrated NBA Players Of The 2010s

By Nick Mac
The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Loved Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Places Shai Gilgeous-Alexander At The Same Level As Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid And Nikola Jokic

By Orlando Silva
DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic
NBA Media

DeMar DeRozan Defends Nikola Vucevic For Missing Free Throws In Loss To Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Writes Heartfelt Message Ahead Of His Return To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League
NBA Media

Julius Randle's Trade Value Is Reportedly Increasing Around The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Kevin Durant For Giving 'Ludicrous Reasons' For His Trade Request

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek