Skip to main content

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

LeBron James recently became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. When you've been as successful on the court as LeBron has, it's no wonder that he's paid well.

LeBron's wealth isn't designated just to the basketball court. He's an extremely successful businessman who has invested in many different opportunities.

As of 2022, LeBron has a net worth of $1 Billion, and that number will likely continue to grow. Of course, when you've made and continue to make a boatload of money, you're bound to buy expensive items, including homes.

When you're a sports star, like LeBron, and you move around to different states a lot, like LeBron, you're likely to have multiple homes. LeBron does, in fact, have multiple homes. 

Without further ado, here are the houses LeBron James currently owns, as well as his former homes.

Current Homes

Here is the list of homes LeBron James currently owns, via ArchitecturalDigest:

Bath Township Mansion (Ohio):

Date of purchase - 2003

Cost - $2.1 million

Square-foot - 30,000

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8 full and 6 half

Amenities - Movie theater, Aquarium, Recording studio, Sports bar, Two-lane bowling alley, Barbershop

Brentwood Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2017

Cost - $23.5 million

Square-foot - 15,846

Bedrooms - 8

Bathrooms - 11

Amenities - Gym, Spa, Steam room, Shower, Sauna, Massage room, Cigar room with air-purifying technology, Onyx bar, Wine cellar, Theater

Beverly Hills Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2020

Cost - $36.8 million

Square-foot - 13,000

Bedrooms - 4

Bathrooms - 8

Amenities - Professional tennis court, Pool house with two bathrooms, Theatre, Indoor fountains

Former Homes

LeBron James, no doubt, lives in some unbelievable homes, but this isn't all. LeBron has lived some other incredible homes in the past, as well.

Here is the list of LeBron's former homes:

Coconut Grove Mansion (Florida):

Date of purchase - 2010

Cost - $9 million

Square-foot - 12,178

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8.5

Amenities - Wine cellar, Eight-seat home theater, Backyard pool area with a multicolored LED lighting system, Private waterside balcony off the primary suite court, Bar, Swim-up Bar

Date sold - 2015

Price sold - $13.4 million

First Brentwood Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2015

Cost - $21 million

Square-foot - 9,440

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8

Amenities - Calacatta marble kitchen, Wood-paneled office, Double-height foyer, Gym, Infinity-edge swimming pool, Basketball court

Date sold - 2021

Price sold - $19.6 million

There you have it, the current homes and former homes of LeBron James. Of course, we didn't count LeBron's childhood home, where he grew up with his mother, or the home of LeBron's former football coach, Frank Walker, who LeBron lived with for a while when he was nine.  

We only looked at the homes LeBron lived in after becoming a professional basketball player. It was reported that LeBron purchased a $52 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2020, but these reports turned out to be false.

It's safe to say LeBron James is living up to his nickname. To be a King, you must live like one.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

LeBron James’ Luxury Car Collection: The Impressive Selection Of The King

LeBron James' Tattoos And Their True Meanings

LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards

LeBron James' Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 332 Players Have Never Beaten The King

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King
NBA Media

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

By Titan Frey
NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

By Aaron Abhishek
Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench
NBA Media

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History
NBA

The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez
Doc Rivers
NBA Media

Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Have No Interest In Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant

By Ishaan Bhattacharya