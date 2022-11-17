LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

LeBron James recently became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. When you've been as successful on the court as LeBron has, it's no wonder that he's paid well.

LeBron's wealth isn't designated just to the basketball court. He's an extremely successful businessman who has invested in many different opportunities.

As of 2022, LeBron has a net worth of $1 Billion, and that number will likely continue to grow. Of course, when you've made and continue to make a boatload of money, you're bound to buy expensive items, including homes.

When you're a sports star, like LeBron, and you move around to different states a lot, like LeBron, you're likely to have multiple homes. LeBron does, in fact, have multiple homes.

Without further ado, here are the houses LeBron James currently owns, as well as his former homes.

Current Homes

Here is the list of homes LeBron James currently owns, via ArchitecturalDigest:

Bath Township Mansion (Ohio):

Date of purchase - 2003

Cost - $2.1 million

Square-foot - 30,000

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8 full and 6 half

Amenities - Movie theater, Aquarium, Recording studio, Sports bar, Two-lane bowling alley, Barbershop

Brentwood Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2017

Cost - $23.5 million

Square-foot - 15,846

Bedrooms - 8

Bathrooms - 11

Amenities - Gym, Spa, Steam room, Shower, Sauna, Massage room, Cigar room with air-purifying technology, Onyx bar, Wine cellar, Theater

Beverly Hills Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2020

Cost - $36.8 million

Square-foot - 13,000

Bedrooms - 4

Bathrooms - 8

Amenities - Professional tennis court, Pool house with two bathrooms, Theatre, Indoor fountains

Former Homes

LeBron James, no doubt, lives in some unbelievable homes, but this isn't all. LeBron has lived some other incredible homes in the past, as well.

Here is the list of LeBron's former homes:

Coconut Grove Mansion (Florida):

Date of purchase - 2010

Cost - $9 million

Square-foot - 12,178

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8.5

Amenities - Wine cellar, Eight-seat home theater, Backyard pool area with a multicolored LED lighting system, Private waterside balcony off the primary suite court, Bar, Swim-up Bar

Date sold - 2015

Price sold - $13.4 million

First Brentwood Mansion (Los Angeles, California):

Date of purchase - 2015

Cost - $21 million

Square-foot - 9,440

Bedrooms - 6

Bathrooms - 8

Amenities - Calacatta marble kitchen, Wood-paneled office, Double-height foyer, Gym, Infinity-edge swimming pool, Basketball court

Date sold - 2021

Price sold - $19.6 million

There you have it, the current homes and former homes of LeBron James. Of course, we didn't count LeBron's childhood home, where he grew up with his mother, or the home of LeBron's former football coach, Frank Walker, who LeBron lived with for a while when he was nine.

We only looked at the homes LeBron lived in after becoming a professional basketball player. It was reported that LeBron purchased a $52 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2020, but these reports turned out to be false.

It's safe to say LeBron James is living up to his nickname. To be a King, you must live like one.

