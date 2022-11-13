Skip to main content

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

LeBron James is playing in his 20th season in the NBA. Even though he appears to be slowing down (slightly), the level LeBron has played at for his entire career is something we've never seen before in the NBA.

LeBron has been able to keep up his level of dominance for so long because of the reasons. The first is his workout regime. It's been reported that LeBron spends $1.5 million every year on his body, which includes his diet.

You have to be extremely wealthy to be able to afford a $1.5 million regime of your body each and every year. This is something LeBron has no problem doing, as he officially reached billionaire status last June.

To be able to perform at a high level in any physical activity takes a strong workout routine, but that's not all. It also takes a strict and healthy diet.

LeBron James has always stuck to a strict diet, only taking in foods that can help him perform at his peak. So, what is LeBron's diet?

LeBron James' Strict Diet

LeBron James isn't like other basketball players who will indulge in the occasional fast-food burger, as this will only set his physical gifts backward. In fact, LeBron admitted he ended his partnership with the popular fast-food chain McDonald's because it didn't “share some of the same core values.” 

LeBron doesn't take anything for granted when it comes to his diet. To eat like a King is to know what to put in your body to maximize your potential.

In an article published on menshealth.com back in November 2021, LeBron dove deeper into his diet.

“I had no sugars, no dairy, I had no carbs. All I ate was meat, fish, veggies and fruit. That's it. For 67 straight days. Before competition for me would be like a chicken breast and maybe a little pasta. The carbs help because you're going out and playing a lot of minutes,” LeBron said. “But a salad and some veggies will have me perfectly fine. And before the game I might have a protein shake and some fruit, and I'll be ready to go.”

“So the sugars I kinda cut out, but the carbs I kinda ramp up. Because you're losing so many calories, you're burning so many calories, burning all your energy throughout those games. So I kinda go heavy on the carbs because it gives you energy. It's worked for me.”

As you can see from LeBron's own words, everything he consumes has a purpose. This goes against how most people eat, which is to enjoy the taste of the food.

This is the difference between LeBron James and us normal people; we are not 4x NBA champions. So, what does a normal day during the NBA season look like for LeBron, meal prep-wise? This is what we'll dive into next. 

LeBron's Game Day Meal Prep

LeBron James appeared on The Tim Ferriss Show back in 2018, and he went through his meal prep during a recent game day.

(h/t thebarbell.com)

Breakfast: egg white omelet, smoked salmon, gluten-free pancakes with berries

Lunch: whole wheat pasta, salmon, vegetables

Pre-game: peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Halftime: apple slices with almond butter

Post-game: protein shake (plant-based protein powder, almond milk, fruit)

Dinner: chicken parmesan, arugula salad, “beautiful glass” of cabernet

LeBron James is an amazing athlete that has set an example for all the young players in the NBA and for all the fans that watch him play. If you want to achieve your goals, never give up and never give in.

You must push yourself to achieve your goals, and if your goals involve something physical or athletic, then you must take care of your body to have it perform correctly. This includes eating healthy and sticking to your diet.

Most people will struggle to stay on such a demanding plan. But yet again, most of us aren't LeBron James.

