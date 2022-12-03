LeBron James Said He Will Never Forget When An Elevator Opened And Two Guys Who Had "F**k LBJ' Shirts" Wanted To Take A Pic With Him

LeBron James has been the league's leading man for nearly 2 decades. The King has been on 3 different teams during that time, and he has won the NBA championship with all 3. His career trajectory has been different from the other greatest players he gets compared to, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant both achieved all their success with just one franchise. And this has led to some interesting stories.

It's common knowledge that LeBron James' early teams in Cleveland weren't good enough to help him win a championship, although he did manage to carry them to the Finals one year. His move to the Miami Heat was a result of that, and it made him arguably the most hated player in the league at the time.

He would eventually win the Cavaliers faithful back to his side after winning them a championship in 2016, but when he first returned to Cleveland as a Heat player, he had to deal with quite a bit of hate.

LeBron James Told The Story Of Two Fans Wearing 'F**k LBJ' Shirts Asking To Take A Photo With Him

LeBron James was booed mercilessly on his return to Cleveland, there were a lot of fans who hated him for his decision. The King answered by finding success, but not before he had some weird experiences. He recounted a story before his first game back when he ran into two fans at the hotel he was staying at.

“I’m about to head out to the bus, and on my floor, the elevator opens, and there’s two guys that have ‘F*ck LBJ’ t-shirts on,” LeBron said during his interview with Uninterrupted. “And the elevator opens, and when they notice it’s me, one of the guys says, ‘Oh, can I take a picture with you?’ And when it’s closing, he says, ‘I’m not even from Cleveland.’”

The audacity of the fans to ask him for a picture when wearing shirts that were directly abusing him is insane to think about. A different player might have blown up, but LeBron James showed just how mature and focused he is by ensuring that the situation didn't escalate. And he shut up all the haters with his performance, scoring 38 in 3 quarters and dominating thoroughly.

The King will always get hate from some people, he is too successful not to. He has made some decisions that are questionable in his career, but there's a reason his name is in the GOAT conversation. In an age where players go off on fans now and then, LBJ is an excellent example of how to stay cool.

