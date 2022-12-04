Skip to main content

LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win

LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win

LeBron James sounded a warning gong to the rest of the teams in the NBA as the Lakers continue to gather steam with every game.

Los Angeles has won four of their last five games — proof that they've moved past the torrid 0-5 start they endured. While they have close games, the unit has been more cohesive and led admirably from the front by Anthony Davis.

James, who already said Davis was the Lakers' No.1 option, was optimistic about how the side was progressing and his words after the win against the Milwaukee Bucks come as a warning to the other teams.

The veteran continued to stay consistent notching up 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Bucks, while Anthony Davis had a monster night with 44 points.

LeBron James Says The Lakers Are Climbing: "We Want To Continue To Get Better”

LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster. 

While the Lakers continue to make headlines ahead of the December 15 trade date that's set to see them make some major moves, the 37-year-old was pleased with the current unit. Speaking after the win against the Bucks, he said:

“Long road trip. Just starting. Good start. We wanted this win with coach Ham coming back, and we played like that. We’re a team that’s climbing, man. We want to continue to get better.”

The Lakers started off their six-game road stretch with a win, and will take on the Washington Wizards next. The team has already outlined their plans for December where they hope to hit the .500+ mark and break into the Top 10 in a rather tightly-placed Western Conference.

At the time of writing, they're placed 12th in the West with a 9-12 record, which will surely be tested as they're slated to play Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Should the Lakers play with the same intensity and consistency, their playoff aspirations that took a dent at the start will surely inch closer to becoming a reality.

