LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers

LeBron James minced no words when he said Anthony Davis was the No.1 option for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old's comments come on the back of Davis' monster 44-point night that saw the Lakers pip the Milwaukee Bucks 133-129. His stellar night also included 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

On his part, James had another consistent game with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists. Speaking to the media after the win that now sees their record improve to 9-12, he was lavish in his praise for the center while also hinting at what the team's and Davis' roles were.

LeBron said it’s clear AD’s been the No. 1 option, and he’s been flourishing. “We know it’s our job every night to get AD going, (get him) involved. And it’s AD’s job to be assertive. He’s been doing that, and we love it.” Davis continued his tear with 44 points tonight.

The win against the Bucks was not without some timely contributions from Lonnie Walker IV (14 points) and Russell Westbrook (15 points). However, Davis was the star of the game continuing his rampant form this season.

Shaquille O'Neal Had Previously Echoed LeBron James' Statement Of Anthony Davis Being The Lakers' No.1

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal had called for Anthony Davis to be the prime driver even before James had made his opinion.

Speaking on 'The Big Podcast with Shaq.' O'Neal expected Davis to be the one calling the shots even when James (who was then sidelined due to a left adductor strain) returned.

LeBron, he handles the ball a lot. Of course, when he’s not there, everybody’s gonna touch it, everybody’s gonna [touch] it and AD becomes the No. 1 source, the No. 1 go-to-guy. We've been saying for the last two years he should be the No. 1 go-to guy, anyway. LeBron is gonna be LeBron but AD should demand the ball, take high-percentage shots and not always take a backseat to LeBron. LeBron is not there, he’s the guy. He’s asking the ball, he’s getting the ball, he’s taking high-percentage shots and his numbers are showing. The question is can he do that with LeBron in the game?"

Davis has been in red-hot form this season averaging 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His last five games have seen him average 31.6 points, 14.2 boards, and 3.4 assists.

As reports around the Lakers trades continue to do the rounds, Los Angeles will need Davis healthy and to play as many games as he can in the regular season — a fact that he himself voiced ahead of the start of the new season.

