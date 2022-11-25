Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the 2022-23 NBA season on a bad note, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be on a somewhat right path. In the absence of LeBron James, the Purple and Gold have been led to victories by none other than Anthony Davis.

Prior to the start of the season, most people were criticizing AD for not being the primary player for the team. But he has finally made all his doubters quiet with his recent form. However, there are still many wondering if Anthony Davis can keep playing at the same level once James returns to the team.

While Davis believes nothing will change when LeBron returns back to the roster, we cannot blame the fans to be worried about the same.

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Message For Anthony Davis

NBA legend and current analyst Shaquille O'Neal recently made an appearance on 'The Big Podcast with Shaq.' During the episode, Shaq shared his expectations from Davis once James is back on the roster.

(Starts at 38:00)

“LeBron, he handles the ball a lot. Of course, when he’s not there, everybody’s gonna touch it, everybody’s gonna [touch] it and AD becomes the No. 1 source, the No. 1 go-to-guy. We've been saying for the last two years he should be the No. 1 go-to guy, anyway. LeBron is gonna be LeBron but AD should demand the ball, take high-percentage shots and not always take a backseat to LeBron. LeBron is not there, he’s the guy. He’s asking the ball, he’s getting the ball, he’s taking high-percentage shots and his numbers are showing. The question is can he do that with LeBron in the game?"

Davis recently claimed that the Lakers played well without James. But ultimately they need James to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs or ideally winning it all for the Lakers.

As of now, there are many theories about the Lakers' game will change when LeBron James will be back. But the most productive option seems to have Davis as the number one guy on the team.

