Anthony Davis Says Nothing Will Change For Him When LeBron James Comes Back

When we talk about the best player on the current roster of the Los Angeles Lakers, most take the name of none other than LeBron James. LeBron is all set to turn 38 years old next month, but he is still worthy of that title due to his insane longevity.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, James has still proved that he is an amazing individual player, but his performances haven't resulted in victory for the Lakers. So much so that the Lakers have won three out of the five games this season during the absence of the 37-year-old.

But to be honest, it's good for the team since Anthony Davis is finally playing like a superstar. He has taken the leadership role for the Purple and Gold. He proved it once again in a dominant performance against the Lakers' blowout victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis On LeBron James' Return To The Team

LeBron is currently taking his time recovering from an injury. The Lakers superstar got some more time to recover with no hurries. However, due to the team and Anthony Davis, in particular, playing so well, many believe that James' return may cause a hindrance in that.

Upon hearing the chatter, Davis himself answered the question and confidently claimed that nothing would change for him after the King's return.

Via Sportskeeda:

“I’m glad that we won. It could’ve been zero points, and we won. We got to get wins, the rest is going to take care of itself. We’ve been in this situation before. Lose five, win two, lose five, win two. So got put a string of wins together to get you back in this thing, but we got to take it one game at a time." He added, "Nothing changes for me when he comes back. We’ve seen it before where he’s playing a couple years ago, so nothing’s changed. I think we’ll be fine. Just trying to get chemistry. We don’t have a lot of practice time. These guys are hurt, so we want to be mindful that when we practice a lot of time and together. But we know what we can be."

Considering the fact that James and Davis have been playing together for a couple of years now, they know well how to complement each other's game. So, as Davis mentioned, it shouldn't change anything for him, and he can continue having a dominant season.

