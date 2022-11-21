Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Says Nothing Will Change For Him When LeBron James Comes Back

Anthony Davis Says Nothing Will Change For Him When LeBron James Comes Back

When we talk about the best player on the current roster of the Los Angeles Lakers, most take the name of none other than LeBron James. LeBron is all set to turn 38 years old next month, but he is still worthy of that title due to his insane longevity.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, James has still proved that he is an amazing individual player, but his performances haven't resulted in victory for the Lakers. So much so that the Lakers have won three out of the five games this season during the absence of the 37-year-old.

But to be honest, it's good for the team since Anthony Davis is finally playing like a superstar. He has taken the leadership role for the Purple and Gold. He proved it once again in a dominant performance against the Lakers' blowout victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis On LeBron James' Return To The Team

LeBron is currently taking his time recovering from an injury. The Lakers superstar got some more time to recover with no hurries. However, due to the team and Anthony Davis, in particular, playing so well, many believe that James' return may cause a hindrance in that.

Upon hearing the chatter, Davis himself answered the question and confidently claimed that nothing would change for him after the King's return.

Via Sportskeeda:

“I’m glad that we won. It could’ve been zero points, and we won. We got to get wins, the rest is going to take care of itself. We’ve been in this situation before. Lose five, win two, lose five, win two. So got put a string of wins together to get you back in this thing, but we got to take it one game at a time."

He added, "Nothing changes for me when he comes back. We’ve seen it before where he’s playing a couple years ago, so nothing’s changed. I think we’ll be fine. Just trying to get chemistry. We don’t have a lot of practice time. These guys are hurt, so we want to be mindful that when we practice a lot of time and together. But we know what we can be."

Considering the fact that James and Davis have been playing together for a couple of years now, they know well how to complement each other's game. So, as Davis mentioned, it shouldn't change anything for him, and he can continue having a dominant season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season

By Eddie Bitar
Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up
Entertainment

Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation
NBA Media

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

By Divij Kulkarni
Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises 2018
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Has More Triple Doubles Than 28 NBA Franchises Since 2018

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
NBA Media

Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
Entertainment

Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

By Aikansh Chaudhary
3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch
NBA Media

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-Game Stretch

By Gautam Varier
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
NBA Media

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws
NBA Media

NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Free Throws

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"
Entertainment

Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Carmen Electra Posted Hot Photos And Fans Went Crazy: "I Wish This Weekend Was Longer!"

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
NBA Media

Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To

By Gautam Varier
The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

The Weirdest Play Of This Season Happened Between Dallas Mavericks And Denver Nuggets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
NBA Media

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."
NBA Media

Draymond Green On Winning The Fourth NBA Championship Of His Career: "This Is Like The Ultimate F**k You To Everybody. Y'all Wrote Us Off."

By Aikansh Chaudhary