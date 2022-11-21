Credit: Fadeaway World

Whether he wants it or not, some kind of controversy just seems to follow Kyrie Irving no matter what. Irving finally returned to the court against the Grizzlies after serving an 8-game suspension as he completed all of the conditions that the Nets had placed on him to return to the court. While he didn't have the best of outings, as he finished with 14 points on 5-12 shooting from the field, the Nets still got the win but that wasn't the biggest story surrounding this game.

A large group of Kyrie supporters had gathered outside Barclays Center and while that alone wouldn't cause any issues, the problem was that they were Black Hebrew Israelites. The group thinks along the same lines as the controversial film that Kyrie had posted the link to, which had led to his suspension, but it would appear not everyone knew what kind of group it exactly was.

Isiah Thomas Deactivated His Twitter Account Because Of Kyrie Irving

As a video of the supporters gathering outside the arena went viral, Isiah Thomas tweeted "Let it be known" but he eventually ended up deleting it. He then proceeded to deactivate his account itself as he was getting a lot of backlash for giving his support to the group. We probably will never find out if Isiah really didn't know about this group or if he actually supports them and just had to step away for a bit so that things calmed down.

Jaylen Brown had also expressed his support when that video had gone viral but issued a clarification a couple of hours later in which he stated that he was just celebrating people coming together for Irving and wasn't aware of what group it was. This is a very delicate situation at this point and everyone needs to be a lot more careful about what they say or put out on social media, as it could land them in trouble.

