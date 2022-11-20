Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have made a final decision on Kyrie Irving, allowing him to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kyrie has missed the last eight games of his team and now is set to make a long-awaited return following a controversial suspension by the Nets.

Even though some criticized the Nets for the list of conditions they gave to Kyrie, the player got to work to complete it and he has done it. Reports suggest that Kyrie went 'above and beyond' to complete this list and show the Nets' ownership that he's not anti-semitic at all.

More recently, Kyrie appeared on a video apologizing for his actions on social media and the way he handled this situation, once again clarifying that he doesn't hate anybody and just wants to make a good impact on the world.

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

It seems like this was the last step for Kyrie to return to the Brooklyn Nets, as he's been cleared to join the team after this rough patch. The 2016 NBA champion is now ready to return to his team and help the rest of the squad get another big win, this time against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.

Jacque Vaughn has done a terrific job coaching the Nets, showing a different face and beating big teams in the process. Kyrie is yet to make his debut under his new head coach, and many think that his presence will help the squad tremendously. Kevin Durant is still playing at the best level, Ben Simmons is showing flashes of his best version and now Kyrie is ready to come back.

The Nets can turn things around now, but they need to fully focus on playing basketball and stop messing around. They have huge expectations for this season and these off-court antics won't help them reach the promised land.

