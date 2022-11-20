Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

The Brooklyn Nets have made a final decision on Kyrie Irving, allowing him to play tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kyrie has missed the last eight games of his team and now is set to make a long-awaited return following a controversial suspension by the Nets. 

Even though some criticized the Nets for the list of conditions they gave to Kyrie, the player got to work to complete it and he has done it. Reports suggest that Kyrie went 'above and beyond' to complete this list and show the Nets' ownership that he's not anti-semitic at all. 

More recently, Kyrie appeared on a video apologizing for his actions on social media and the way he handled this situation, once again clarifying that he doesn't hate anybody and just wants to make a good impact on the world. 

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

It seems like this was the last step for Kyrie to return to the Brooklyn Nets, as he's been cleared to join the team after this rough patch. The 2016 NBA champion is now ready to return to his team and help the rest of the squad get another big win, this time against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies.

Jacque Vaughn has done a terrific job coaching the Nets, showing a different face and beating big teams in the process. Kyrie is yet to make his debut under his new head coach, and many think that his presence will help the squad tremendously. Kevin Durant is still playing at the best level, Ben Simmons is showing flashes of his best version and now Kyrie is ready to come back. 

The Nets can turn things around now, but they need to fully focus on playing basketball and stop messing around. They have huge expectations for this season and these off-court antics won't help them reach the promised land. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Officially Cleared To Return vs. Memphis Grizzlies Tonight

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Is A 'Realistic Target' For The Clippers

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out
NBA Media

John Salley Recalls How Popular Michael Jordan Was When They Went Out

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Sends Warning About Canadian Basketball Because They Have Him, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, And Andrew Wiggins: "We're Nice."

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA
NBA Media

Draymond Green Fires Back At FIBA Twitter Account For Implying Spain 'Dethroned' Team USA

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Divij Kulkarni
Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco

By Aaron Abhishek
Austin Reaves
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Proud Of Austin Reaves For High-IQ Moment In Win Against Pistons

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek