Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has shown himself for the first time after being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets. The talented point guard was suspended for five games initially after refusing to apologize for sharing a movie full of anti-Semitism on social media, which caused a lot of trouble for the player.

Even the Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA commissioner Adam Silver had something to say about this, criticizing Irving's behavior on social media and the fact that he didn't want to apologize for what he did.

The Nets made the decision to suspend him for at least five games and gave him a list of conditions he had to complete before returning to the team, which also raised a lot of eyebrows around the league. Recent reports suggest that Kyrie is getting close to a return, which could happen this Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving Appears In Video Apologizing To Jewish People For His Controversial Tweet

Today, the 2016 NBA champion decided to share a video talking about this situation and apologizing to the Jewish community, making it clear that he doesn't hate anybody.

"I don't have hate in my heart for Jewish people or anybody that identifies as a Jew. I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that. It's been difficult to sit at home with my family, with them seeing all of this and having questions... The part that has been the hardest has been explaining myself because I know who I am and who I represent, but I think the difficult aspect is just processing all this, understanding the power of my voice, the influence I have. I'm no one's idol, but I am a human being who wants to make an impact and change. I'm sorry not only to the Jewish community but to my family members, to my relatives, because I know I stand for something bigger and I'm grateful now that I get to explain myself."

Kyrie reportedly did so much more than he was asked to by the Nets, and it's good to see that he's showing his commitment to this and hopefully, this new controversy can help him in the future. The Nets are showing flashes of a competitive team and his presence on the court will only boost their chances to make it through the East.

